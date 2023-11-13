.

Flogging Molly Announce Road to Rebellion Tour

11-13-2023
Flogging Molly

(Rise Records) Last week, legendary Celtic punk heroes Flogging Molly announced their two-part event Flogging Molly's Shamrock Rebellion, taking place St. Patrick's Day weekend in partnership with Brew Ha Ha Productions.

Today, the band is thrilled to announce the "Road to Rebellion Tour" leading to Shamrock Rebellion. Kicking off February 16 in Mashantucket, CT, the tour will feature support from singer-songwriter/guitarist Amgio The Devil, a standout figure in modern folk and dark Americana. Gen & The Degenerates will open the show. Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 16 at 10am local time.

Flogging Molly's Shamrock Rebellion will take place Saturday, March 16 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, CA and Sunday, March 17 at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, in the heart of Las Vegas, NV. Both dates will feature a headlining set from Flogging Molly, along with performances from Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Buzzcocks, Face To Face, Amigo The Devil, NOBRO, Gen and the Degenerates and more to be announced. Each event will also feature craft beer samplings from local and regional breweries!

FLOGGING MOLLY'S ROAD TO REBELLION TOUR
with Amigo The Devil, & Gen and the Degenerates
2/16 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino - Great Cedar Showroom
2/17 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater
2/18 Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
2/20 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
2/21 Richmond, VA The National
2/23 Charles Town, WV Hollywood Casino Event Center
2/24 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak
2/25 Huntington, NY The Paramount
2/27 Winston-Salem, NC The Ramkat
2/28 Chattanooga, TN The Signal
3/1 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center
3/2 Madison, WI The Sylvee
3/3 Green Bay, WI EPIC Event Center Green Bay
3/5 West Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom
3/6 Mankato, MN Grand Hall
3/8 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
3/9 Mulvane, KS Kansas Star Casino
3/10 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre
3/12 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater
3/13 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theatre
3/15 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

FLOGGING MOLLY'S SHAMROCK REBELLION
with Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Buzzcocks, Face To Face,
Amigo The Devil, NOBRO, Gen and the Degenerates, and more!
3/16 Silverado, CA Oak Canyon Park
3/17 Las Vegas, NV Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Related Stories
Flogging Molly Announce Road to Rebellion Tour

Flogging Molly Announce North American Headline Tour

Flogging Molly Release Til The Anarchy's Restored EP

Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise Lineup Announced

Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise 2023 Announced

News > Flogging Molly

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy Lead When We Were Young Lineup- Pantera Announce 2024 North American Tour- more

Queen Deliver New Single 'Machines (Or Back To Humans)'- Maneskin Share 'Valentine' Video To Celebrate RUSH! (ARE U COMING?) Release- more

Reviews

Road Trip: Crystal Vision: A Visit to Eswatini's Ngwenya Glass

Root 66: Joyann Parker- Tom Heyman- Austin Gilliam- Jeshua Marshall

On The Record: Linda Ronstadt- Tim Easton- Jackie DeShannon

Live: Andy Summers Rocks Phoenix

Foghat - Sonic Mojo

Latest News

My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy Lead When We Were Young Lineup

Pantera Announce 2024 North American Tour

Dolly Parton Will Rock The UT Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs Game

Flogging Molly Announce Road to Rebellion Tour

Bryan Adams Expands So Happy It Hurts Tour

Silos Recruit Shifty of CrazyTown For 'Lighthouse'

FELICITY To 'Kill 'Em All'

Singled Out: AP Tobler's Death Waltz