Flogging Molly Announce Road to Rebellion Tour

(Rise Records) Last week, legendary Celtic punk heroes Flogging Molly announced their two-part event Flogging Molly's Shamrock Rebellion, taking place St. Patrick's Day weekend in partnership with Brew Ha Ha Productions.

Today, the band is thrilled to announce the "Road to Rebellion Tour" leading to Shamrock Rebellion. Kicking off February 16 in Mashantucket, CT, the tour will feature support from singer-songwriter/guitarist Amgio The Devil, a standout figure in modern folk and dark Americana. Gen & The Degenerates will open the show. Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 16 at 10am local time.

Flogging Molly's Shamrock Rebellion will take place Saturday, March 16 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, CA and Sunday, March 17 at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, in the heart of Las Vegas, NV. Both dates will feature a headlining set from Flogging Molly, along with performances from Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Buzzcocks, Face To Face, Amigo The Devil, NOBRO, Gen and the Degenerates and more to be announced. Each event will also feature craft beer samplings from local and regional breweries!

FLOGGING MOLLY'S ROAD TO REBELLION TOUR

with Amigo The Devil, & Gen and the Degenerates

2/16 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino - Great Cedar Showroom

2/17 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater

2/18 Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

2/20 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

2/21 Richmond, VA The National

2/23 Charles Town, WV Hollywood Casino Event Center

2/24 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak

2/25 Huntington, NY The Paramount

2/27 Winston-Salem, NC The Ramkat

2/28 Chattanooga, TN The Signal

3/1 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center

3/2 Madison, WI The Sylvee

3/3 Green Bay, WI EPIC Event Center Green Bay

3/5 West Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom

3/6 Mankato, MN Grand Hall

3/8 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

3/9 Mulvane, KS Kansas Star Casino

3/10 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre

3/12 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

3/13 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theatre

3/15 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

FLOGGING MOLLY'S SHAMROCK REBELLION

with Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Buzzcocks, Face To Face,

Amigo The Devil, NOBRO, Gen and the Degenerates, and more!

3/16 Silverado, CA Oak Canyon Park

3/17 Las Vegas, NV Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

