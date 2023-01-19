Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise Lineup Announced

(Big Hassle Media) Flogging Molly and Sixthman, creators of unforgettable festivals on sand and at sea for more than two decades, have announced the lineup for Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise. The seventh voyage of Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise, which sails November 8 - 13, 2023 from Miami, FL to Harvest Caye, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico (new ports for this event) aboard Norwegian Pearl, has fewer than 130 remaining available to book. For complete details, please visit www.floggingmollycruise.com. The full lineup is listed below.
Due to popular demand, Sixthman has extended its holiday promotion. Guests can secure a cabin on one of Sixthman's Fall 2023 events - including Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise through March 8th, 2023 - with just a $100 per person down payment, regardless of cabin type, exclusively through online booking. This offer only applies to the ARB payment method and cannot be used for Sixthman's monthly payment plan. In addition, qualified guests can reserve cabins across Sixthman's sailings with financing through the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution, Uplift. To apply for this deal, guests must contact Sixthman Guest Services at 1-877-SIXTHMAN.
The 2023 edition of Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise will feature an extra day at sea to new ports with nonstop live music from morning to night, across several stages and settings throughout the ship, highlighted by two unique shows from Flogging Molly and performances by a hand-picked selection of special guests including Pennywise, The Interrupters, Stiff Little Fingers, Broilers, the Vandals, and many more (see the complete lineup listed below). In addition, the stacked schedule of events offers a variety of activities and opportunities for Salty Dog Cruisers to interact with some of their favorite artists, including whiskey & wine tastings, Family Feud: Band vs. Crew, instrument lessons, swag swap, onboard pro-skaters and tattoo artists, dirty bingo, a belly flop contest, flip cup, and more.
"Ahoy shipmates," says Flogging Molly vocalist Dave King, "Dave here from Flogging Molly inviting you to join us on our Salty Dog Cruise! As always the ship will be stocked with great bands - and above all, great friends - so come one and all for good times and merriment, leave your troubles ashore, and whether it's your first or your seventh, come enjoy the fair seas on the Salty Dog Cruise '23. Until then, shipmates - take care and see you soon! Love, Flogging Molly."
Beyond the onboard experience, cruisers will have the chance to explore and enjoy the serene beach on the private island of Harvest Caye, Belize, and the local culture and crystal blue waters in Costa Maya, Mexico. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.
The luxurious Norwegian Pearl will provide everything needed to make Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise the most rocking cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked open bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.
Lineup:
Flogging Molly
Pennywise
Port Of Miami Kick Off Set With The Interrupters
Stiff Little Fingers
Broilers
The Vandals
Gorilla Biscuits
Laura Jane Grace
The Bronx
The Slackers
Skinny Lister
The Flatliners
Beans On Toast
Punk Rock Karaoke
Pet Needs
Jon Snodgrass
Bandaid Brigade
Monkey
Captains Of The Head
Hoist The Colors
The Attack
Featuring A Half-Pipe With Pro Skaters:
Matt Hensley
Christian Hosoi
Jason Adams
DJs:
DJ Fly
Matt Stocks
DJ Sweet C
Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise 2023 Announced
Flogging Molly, Anti Flag and Skinny Lister Announce Tour
Flogging Molly Deliver New Song 'The Road Of Mine'
Flogging Molly and The Interrupters Team For Summer Tour
Foo Fighters and Green Day Lead Harley-Davidson Festival- KISS May Still Play One-Offs After Farewell Tour- more
Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Poison Stars Going To Rock Camp- Mastodon and Gojira North America Tour- Slash- Clutch- more
Gene and Paul On The End Of KISS- Judas Priest Featured In Rock Hall Inductee Insights Video Series- Tempt Cover Queen Classic- more
Metallica's James Hetfield Warns Fans About Imposters- Classic Rock Hit Leads List Of The Top 25 Travel Songs
Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2
Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope
David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre
Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland
Foo Fighters and Green Day Lead Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
KISS May Still Play One-Off Show After Farewell Tour
Eric Church, Jon Pardi, Maren Morris, Parker McCollum Lead GoldenSky Lineup
Story Of The Year Reveal 'War' Video
Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise Lineup Announced
Alberta Cross 'Glow In The Dark' With New Video
Singled Out: John Hanifin's Stop, Drop & Roll
Fall Out Boy To Rock New Song On Late Night TV