Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise Lineup Announced

(Big Hassle Media) Flogging Molly and Sixthman, creators of unforgettable festivals on sand and at sea for more than two decades, have announced the lineup for Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise. The seventh voyage of Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise, which sails November 8 - 13, 2023 from Miami, FL to Harvest Caye, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico (new ports for this event) aboard Norwegian Pearl, has fewer than 130 remaining available to book. For complete details, please visit www.floggingmollycruise.com. The full lineup is listed below.

Due to popular demand, Sixthman has extended its holiday promotion. Guests can secure a cabin on one of Sixthman's Fall 2023 events - including Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise through March 8th, 2023 - with just a $100 per person down payment, regardless of cabin type, exclusively through online booking. This offer only applies to the ARB payment method and cannot be used for Sixthman's monthly payment plan. In addition, qualified guests can reserve cabins across Sixthman's sailings with financing through the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution, Uplift. To apply for this deal, guests must contact Sixthman Guest Services at 1-877-SIXTHMAN.

The 2023 edition of Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise will feature an extra day at sea to new ports with nonstop live music from morning to night, across several stages and settings throughout the ship, highlighted by two unique shows from Flogging Molly and performances by a hand-picked selection of special guests including Pennywise, The Interrupters, Stiff Little Fingers, Broilers, the Vandals, and many more (see the complete lineup listed below). In addition, the stacked schedule of events offers a variety of activities and opportunities for Salty Dog Cruisers to interact with some of their favorite artists, including whiskey & wine tastings, Family Feud: Band vs. Crew, instrument lessons, swag swap, onboard pro-skaters and tattoo artists, dirty bingo, a belly flop contest, flip cup, and more.

"Ahoy shipmates," says Flogging Molly vocalist Dave King, "Dave here from Flogging Molly inviting you to join us on our Salty Dog Cruise! As always the ship will be stocked with great bands - and above all, great friends - so come one and all for good times and merriment, leave your troubles ashore, and whether it's your first or your seventh, come enjoy the fair seas on the Salty Dog Cruise '23. Until then, shipmates - take care and see you soon! Love, Flogging Molly."

Beyond the onboard experience, cruisers will have the chance to explore and enjoy the serene beach on the private island of Harvest Caye, Belize, and the local culture and crystal blue waters in Costa Maya, Mexico. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

The luxurious Norwegian Pearl will provide everything needed to make Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise the most rocking cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked open bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Lineup:

Flogging Molly

Pennywise

Port Of Miami Kick Off Set With The Interrupters

Stiff Little Fingers

Broilers

The Vandals

Gorilla Biscuits

Laura Jane Grace

The Bronx

The Slackers

Skinny Lister

The Flatliners

Beans On Toast

Punk Rock Karaoke

Pet Needs

Jon Snodgrass

Bandaid Brigade

Monkey

Captains Of The Head

Hoist The Colors

The Attack



Featuring A Half-Pipe With Pro Skaters:

Matt Hensley

Christian Hosoi

Jason Adams



DJs:

DJ Fly

Matt Stocks

DJ Sweet C

