Foghat Announce New Album

(ABC) Legendary and multi-Platinum rockers Foghat will be releasing their long-awaited 17th studio album-their first in seven years-later this year on the band's label, Foghat Records, which is distributed by Select-O-Hits (part of the Sun Records family).



The album's first single, "Drivin' On" (co-written by the late Kim Simmonds from Savoy Brown), is now available for pre-save here. In addition to three brand new songs written by band--founding member/drummer Roger Earl, guitarist/engineer/co-producer Bryan Bassett, singer/bassist Rodney O'Quinn, singer/guitarist Scott Holt-three other songs were co-written by Kim Simmonds, the man who gave Roger his first break back in 1967 as a member of Savoy Brown. Sadly, shortly after writing these songs, Kim passed away.



The upcoming release sees FOGHAT tip their hat to great artists that came before them, with songs on the album written by Willie Dixon, B.B. King, and Chuck Berry, as well as giving plenty of winks and nods from the current lineup.



­Formed in 1971 when Lonesome Dave Peverett and Roger Earl left the British blues-rock band, Savoy Brown, Foghat has earned eight Gold records, one Platinum record and one double-Platinum record. They continue to release new music every few years, and they've never stopped touring and recording although there have been several ups and downs and changes over the years. They sadly lost Lonesome Dave Peverett in 2000, Rod Price in 2005, and Craig MacGregor in 2018, but Roger Earl keeps banging and kicking to keep Foghat's musical legacy going. It's about the Music!

