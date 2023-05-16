Foo Fighters, The Cure, QOTSA Lead Riot Fest Lineup

(Western Publicity) Riot Fest announces an unbelievable 2023 line-up, featuring headliners Foo Fighters, The Cure, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, and Queens of the Stone Age. This stellar array of top-billed talent will be rounded out by Turnstile, The Mars Volta, Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, 100 Gecs, The Gaslight Anthem, Death Grips, AFI and dozens of other fan favorites.
Founded in 2005, Riot Fest has presented nearly 20 years of incredible musical performances, exclusive reunions, and more-including freak shows, Lucha Libre, panel discussions and late night shows, creating unique annual weekend experiences in one of the world's greatest cities. For 2023, along with the return of carnival rides and last year's hugely popular wedding chapel, Logan Arcade will be on hand with free vintage arcade games, hosted by Riot Pop!!.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 16th at 10am CDT. Riot Fest takes place in Douglass Park, a scenic, historic park easily accessible on Chicago train and bus lines. In addition to Riot Fest's music, rides and other attractions, Douglass Park is surrounded by diverse neighborhoods rich in culture, excellent food and drink options and more.
LINE-UP:
Foo Fighters
Turnstile
The Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie
Queens of the Stone Age
The Cure
The Mars Volta
070 Shake
100 Gecs
AFI
Ani DiFranco
Balance and Composure
Bayside
Bearings
Black Angels
Bowling for Soup
Braid
Caroline Rose
Cassyette
CK Vassi
Code Orange
Corey Feldman
Cults
Death Grips
Drain
Earth Crisis
Empire State Bastard
Enola Gay
Enter Shikari
Eshu Tune / Hannibal Buress
Fade 'Em All
Fake Names
FEA
Finch
Fleshwater
Flogging Molly
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Free Throw
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
Gorilla Biscuits
H2O
Hawthorne Heights
Head Automatica
High Vis
Hotline TNT
Insane Clown Posse
Jehnny Beth
Just Friends
Just Mustard
Kim Gordon
LS Dunes
Microwave
Mr. Bungle
Nothing
nothing,nowhere.
Olivia Jean
Origami Angel
Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
Pennywise
Pinkshift
Plosivs
Pool Kids
PUP
Quasi
Quicksand
Ride
Rival Schools
Say Anything
Screaming Females
Silverstein
Sleep Token
Sludgeworth
Snapcase
Spitalfield
Steve Ignorant Band / Crass
Tegan and Sara
The Aquadolls
The Bobby Lees
The Breeders
The Bronx
The Dresden Dolls
The Exploited
The Gaslight Anthem
The Interrupters
The Used
The Wrecks
Thursday
Total Chaos
Viagra Boys
Warpaint
White Reaper
Yard Act
Young Culture
