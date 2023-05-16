Foo Fighters, The Cure, QOTSA Lead Riot Fest Lineup

(Western Publicity) Riot Fest announces an unbelievable 2023 line-up, featuring headliners Foo Fighters, The Cure, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, and Queens of the Stone Age. This stellar array of top-billed talent will be rounded out by Turnstile, The Mars Volta, Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, 100 Gecs, The Gaslight Anthem, Death Grips, AFI and dozens of other fan favorites.

Founded in 2005, Riot Fest has presented nearly 20 years of incredible musical performances, exclusive reunions, and more-including freak shows, Lucha Libre, panel discussions and late night shows, creating unique annual weekend experiences in one of the world's greatest cities. For 2023, along with the return of carnival rides and last year's hugely popular wedding chapel, Logan Arcade will be on hand with free vintage arcade games, hosted by Riot Pop!!.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 16th at 10am CDT. Riot Fest takes place in Douglass Park, a scenic, historic park easily accessible on Chicago train and bus lines. In addition to Riot Fest's music, rides and other attractions, Douglass Park is surrounded by diverse neighborhoods rich in culture, excellent food and drink options and more.

LINE-UP:

Foo Fighters

Turnstile

The Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie

Queens of the Stone Age

The Cure

The Mars Volta

070 Shake

100 Gecs

AFI

Ani DiFranco

Balance and Composure

Bayside

Bearings

Black Angels

Bowling for Soup

Braid

Caroline Rose

Cassyette

CK Vassi

Code Orange

Corey Feldman

Cults

Death Grips

Drain

Earth Crisis

Empire State Bastard

Enola Gay

Enter Shikari

Eshu Tune / Hannibal Buress

Fade 'Em All

Fake Names

FEA

Finch

Fleshwater

Flogging Molly

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Free Throw

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Gorilla Biscuits

H2O

Hawthorne Heights

Head Automatica

High Vis

Hotline TNT

Insane Clown Posse

Jehnny Beth

Just Friends

Just Mustard

Kim Gordon

LS Dunes

Microwave

Mr. Bungle

Nothing

nothing,nowhere.

Olivia Jean

Origami Angel

Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton

Pennywise

Pinkshift

Plosivs

Pool Kids

PUP

Quasi

Quicksand

Ride

Rival Schools

Say Anything

Screaming Females

Silverstein

Sleep Token

Sludgeworth

Snapcase

Spitalfield

Steve Ignorant Band / Crass

Tegan and Sara

The Aquadolls

The Bobby Lees

The Breeders

The Bronx

The Dresden Dolls

The Exploited

The Gaslight Anthem

The Interrupters

The Used

The Wrecks

Thursday

Total Chaos

Viagra Boys

Warpaint

White Reaper

Yard Act

Young Culture

