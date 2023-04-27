Former Hanoi Rocks Guitarist Andy McCoy Reissues His 'Lost' Pandemic Album

(Glass Onyon) When the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the Earth from spinning for a few years, several musical projects unfortunately ended up lost in the shuffle. One of those projects was a killer studio album from Finnish superstar Andy McCoy called 21st Century Rocks. As McCoy explains, "the album came out shortly before they closed the borders due to the COVID situation. So we couldn't support the record with a tour, but we're happy to see it being re-released!" This month, in fact, the album is being reissued on all formats to give fans who missed it the first time around their shot at experiencing this magical release.
21st Century Rocks features a dozen pure blasts of whiskey soaked, nicotine-stained rock n' roll, all of which were penned by McCoy himself. The album kicks off with the title track, which blazes forth with one of McCoy's signature hypnotic guitar riffs. "Seven Seas" showcases some of McCoy's flamenco guitar playing and then kicks into a thoroughly modern, electro-tinged groove. Along the way, fellow Hanoi Rocks alumn Sami Yaffa joins in the fun as does The 69 Eyes drummer Jussi 69 and Amorphis's Niclas Etelävuori. This is an album that deserves the fair shot it never got, a soon-to-be classic from a veteran rocker who manages to revive the glory days of his youth while still looking toward the bright future ahead!
Be sure to check out the deluxe LP package, which includes a bonus 7" single of extremely rare bonus tracks! Order the CD/Vinyl here.
