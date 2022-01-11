.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Deliver Parasite and Announce Residency

Keavin Wiggins | 11-01-2022

Frank Carter Cover artCover art

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have released a brand new single called "Parasite", and announced that they will be playing a special three-night residency at The Underworld in London on December 6th through 8th.

Carter had this to say about the new song, “‘Parasite’ was conceived on a particularly brutal trip to the seaside where both Dean and I were in a difficult time in our lives and feeling low.

"It rained for a week straight and I visited Beachy Head every day and I walked the beaches below the cliff and stared at the sea. I spent hours on the phone to various friends around the world and listened to their relationship problems but I had no words of comfort, no solutions to find. Instead, I just listened and I soaked it up.

"The collective witnessed horrors of the worldwide dating pool seemed to mirror experiences closer to home. On the last day of the trip at midnight I began writing and by 3am a new Parasite had been discovered.”

Frank had this to say about the residency shows “The Underworld is a legendary London venue; I grew up going to shows there as a kid and saw some of my favourite bands play shows there that changed my life and shaped who I was as a performer.

"From playing there with Gallows in 2005, to playing Pure Love’s final show there in 2014 and then selling it out a year later with Rattlesnakes, it feels fitting to return to one of the greatest punk rock and metal venues not only in London, but the world to close out 2022 and round off a month of gigs with Rattlesnakes.” Stream the new song below:

Take Me Tailgating! Try These Items for Your Outdoor Party

