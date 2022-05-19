Frank Turner To Livestream Philadelphia Concert

(Clarion Call Media) Frank Turner has announced the livestream of his Sunday, June 19 show in Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore on his forthcoming "50 States In 50 Days" tour.

Partnering with premium concert streaming platform Veeps, The 51st State Live Online is an addition to Turner's upcoming ambitious journey through the U.S. that will hit each and every state.

Running during June, July and August, "50 States In 50 Days" will include performances at proper venues, daytime shows, festival dates, record store performances and more, and will be supported by The Bronx and PET NEEDS on all dates with Avail, The Bouncing Souls, Face to Face, AJJ, The Riverboat Gamblers and Amigo The Devil in select markets.



Turner had the following to share about the upcoming livestream: "I know that not everyone can make one of the upcoming U.S. shows for various reasons, but don't want anyone to be excluded. So, good news! You'll be able to join me via the internet for my show in Philadelphia! Tickets for the global livestream are available now."

See the tour dates below and grab tickets to the livestream here.

JUNE

13 - Manchester, NH - Venue TBC

13 -Portland, ME - Aura

14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

15 - Providence, RI - Venue TBC

15 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

17 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

19 - Wilmington, DE - Venue TBC

19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore (livestream via Veeps HERE)

20 - Jersey City, NJ - Venue TBC

20 - Queens, NY - Knockdown Center

22 - Richmond, VA - The National

23 - TBC, WV - Venue TBC

24 - Columbia, SC - Venue TBC

24 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

26 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

28 - Biloxi, MS - Venue TBC

28 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

29 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

30 - TBC, AR - Venue TBC



JULY

01 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues (w/ Riverboat Gamblers)

02 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

03 - Kansas City, MO - Venue TBC

03 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

05 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

06 - TBC, IN - Venue TBC

06 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

08 - TBC, WI - Venue TBC

08 - Cleveland, OH - Punk In Drublic

09 - Detroit, MI - Punk In Drublic

10 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

12 - TBC, ND - Venue TBC

12 - TBC, SD - Venue TBC

12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

13 - TBC, IA - Venue TBC

13 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown

15 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

17 - Garden City, ID - Revolution

19 - Casper, WY - Gaslight Social

20 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station

22 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theater

23 - Anchorage, AK - Koot's

24 - Portland, OR - The Roseland Ballroom

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

29 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern



AUGUST

01 - Honolulu, HI - The Slack Key Lounge (Evening)

