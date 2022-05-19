Frank Turner To Livestream Philadelphia Concert

(Clarion Call Media) Frank Turner has announced the livestream of his Sunday, June 19 show in Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore on his forthcoming "50 States In 50 Days" tour.
Partnering with premium concert streaming platform Veeps, The 51st State Live Online is an addition to Turner's upcoming ambitious journey through the U.S. that will hit each and every state.
Running during June, July and August, "50 States In 50 Days" will include performances at proper venues, daytime shows, festival dates, record store performances and more, and will be supported by The Bronx and PET NEEDS on all dates with Avail, The Bouncing Souls, Face to Face, AJJ, The Riverboat Gamblers and Amigo The Devil in select markets.
Turner had the following to share about the upcoming livestream: "I know that not everyone can make one of the upcoming U.S. shows for various reasons, but don't want anyone to be excluded. So, good news! You'll be able to join me via the internet for my show in Philadelphia! Tickets for the global livestream are available now."
See the tour dates below and grab tickets to the livestream here.
JUNE
13 - Manchester, NH - Venue TBC
13 -Portland, ME - Aura
14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
15 - Providence, RI - Venue TBC
15 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
17 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
19 - Wilmington, DE - Venue TBC
19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore (livestream via Veeps HERE)
20 - Jersey City, NJ - Venue TBC
20 - Queens, NY - Knockdown Center
22 - Richmond, VA - The National
23 - TBC, WV - Venue TBC
24 - Columbia, SC - Venue TBC
24 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
25 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
26 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
28 - Biloxi, MS - Venue TBC
28 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
29 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
30 - TBC, AR - Venue TBC
JULY
01 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues (w/ Riverboat Gamblers)
02 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
03 - Kansas City, MO - Venue TBC
03 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
05 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
06 - TBC, IN - Venue TBC
06 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
08 - TBC, WI - Venue TBC
08 - Cleveland, OH - Punk In Drublic
09 - Detroit, MI - Punk In Drublic
10 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
12 - TBC, ND - Venue TBC
12 - TBC, SD - Venue TBC
12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
13 - TBC, IA - Venue TBC
13 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown
15 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
17 - Garden City, ID - Revolution
19 - Casper, WY - Gaslight Social
20 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station
22 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theater
23 - Anchorage, AK - Koot's
24 - Portland, OR - The Roseland Ballroom
27 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
29 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
AUGUST
01 - Honolulu, HI - The Slack Key Lounge (Evening)
Frank Turner Tributes Scott Hutchinson With New Song
Frank Turner Unleashes 'Non Serviam'
Frank Turner Announces New Album and Shares Single
Frank Turner Recruits Jason Isbell And Muse Star For The Gathering
Pearl Jam Cancel Shows After Member Catches Covid- Whitesnake Look Back At 'Here I Go Again'- Riot Fest Full Album Sets- more
Arcade Fire Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Jerry Lee Lewis Leads Country Music Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022- more
Journey 'Let It Rain' With New Single- Ghost and Mastodon North American Tour-Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach Tour- more
Scorpions Delay Tour Kick Off Due To Injury- Sunny Day Real Estate Reunion Tour- Bring Me The Horizon Tour- more
On The Record: Electric Light Orchestra Audiophile Edition
Caught In The Act: Winger and Bullet Boys Live In Illinois
Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour
Misfits, Fear and Yellowcard Lead Riot Fest Full Album Performances
Alexisonfire Share New Song 'Sans Soleil'
Switchfoot Finally Reveal 'Interrobang' Title Song
Asking Alexandria Offshoot Drag Me Out Share 'Crystal Arms' Video
Municipal Waste Deliver 'High Speed Steel'
Cold Kingdom Go Black And White For 'Agony' Video
Upon A Burning Body Release 'Code Of Honor' Video
Elle King and Dierks Bentley Release 'Worth A Shot' Video