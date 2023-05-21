.

Frozen Soul Share Double Video To Celebrate 'Glacial Domination' Release

05-21-2023

Frozen Soul Album art
(Atom Splitter) Frozen Soul have shared the double video for "Frozen Soul" and "Assimilator," to celebrate the release of their brand new album, "Glacial Domination."

"As a band, we have always pushed to have fun doing what we love. Glacial Domination, as a record, is a statement to our growth together and how we will not stop having fun doing what we love! With the help of Daniel Schmuck and Matthew k Heafy, we did our best to try new things in preproduction and the studio, expanding on what Frozen Soul is, and keeping fun! We truly couldn't be happier with the outcome," the band shares.

Regarding the double video drop, Frozen Soul says, "'Frozen Soul' and 'Assimilator' are the perfect set of tracks to debut the whole record with. These songs showcase where frozen soul has been, where we are and where we plan to go! The songs and video are a tribute to John Carpenter's The Thing, one of our all-time favorite movies and a huge influence on the band! It was amazing having my brother Josh Green involved in the concept and lyrical writing as well as our friend GOST with the synth for the beginning and the end of the two songs! The video shot and edited by Brendan McGowen is set in both The Thing film and comic world and we had a lot of fun creating it in the mountains of Denver! We hope you all enjoy it as much as we did making it all!"

