Frozen Soul Unleash 'Crypt Of Ice' Video

Frozen Soul have released a video for their new single "Crypt of Ice," which is the title track from their forthcoming album, out January 8 via Century Media.

"This year has been a nightmare-fueled fire and we're ready to bring in the cold front and finally show everyone the the record we've created," the band says.

"Crypt of Ice is everything we could have hoped for and we are really proud of how it's turned out. We can't wait for everyone to freeze while listening to it." Watch the video below:

Related Stories





More Frozen Soul News



