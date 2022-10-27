George Strait And Chris Stapleton Add New Stadium Date

(EBM) Following the news earlier this week that George Strait will team up with Chris Stapleton to perform one-off stadium dates in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville and Tampa, a second Nissan Stadium date has been added due to overwhelming demand. Joining the King of Country and Stapleton for all dates are GRAMMY Award-winning special guests, Little Big Town.



The second Nissan Stadium show will take place on Friday, July 28, joining the initial date of Saturday, July 29. Tickets to all shows go on sale next Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. local time at GeorgeStrait.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets to the newly added date before the general public beginning today, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. local time.



"When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don't touch the ground again 'til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That's from a song I wrote called 'I'll Always Remember You.' It's a true statement," Strait shared exclusively with Billboard of the initial announcement. "When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no brainer for me. I was all in."



"I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything. There's nothing to compare it to," added Stapleton. "So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around."



George Strait w/ Chris Stapleton and special guests Little Big Town 2023 Stadium Shows

May 6 Glendale, Ariz. - State Farm Stadium

June 3 Milwaukee, Wisc. - American Family Field

June 17 Seattle, Wash. - Lumen Field

June 24 Denver, Colo. - Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

July 28 Nashville, Tenn. - Nissan Stadium

July 29 Nashville, Tenn. - Nissan Stadium

Aug. 5 Tampa, Fla. - Raymond James Stadium

