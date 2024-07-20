George Strait Is 'Three Drinks Behind'

(EBM) On the heels of setting a record for largest single ticketed concert in U.S. History last month with 110,905 fans in attendance for The King at Kyle Field, Country Music Hall of Fame member George Strait shares another taste of new music from his forthcoming 31st studio record Cowboys And Dreamers with "Three Drinks Behind."

Written by Benjamin Gaither, Jeff Silvey and Kim Williams, and produced by Strait with Chuck Ainlay and Tony Brown, "Three Drinks Behind" finds the Texas native waxing poetic about escaping the stresses of the day with a visit to a bar filled with good buddies and good drinks.

The follow-up to Honky Tonk Time Machine, Strait's 27th No. 1 Billboard Country album, Cowboys And Dreamers will arrive September 6th and feature 13 new songs, including two previously released tracks "MIA Down in MIA" and "The Little Things" as well as "Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame" featuring Chris Stapleton along with his own rendition of Waylon Jennings' "Waymore's Blues."

The Texas Troubadour wraps his series of summer stadium shows this Saturday, July 20 at Chicago Ill.'s Soldier Field. He will return to the stage this December supersizing his long-standing "Strait to Vegas" show with a date at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium to mark the 37th installment of the engagement. He will once again team up with Chris Stapleton, and they will be joined by special guests Little Big Town.

Cowboys And Dreamers Tracklist:

(Songwriters in parentheses)

Three Drinks Behind (Benjamin Gaither, Jeff Silvey and Kim Williams)

Cowboys And Dreamers (Jessie Jo Dillon, Keith Gattis and Bubba Strait)

To The Moon (Marty Brown and Steve Clark)

MIA Down in MIA (Adam Craig and Dean Dillon)

Wish I Could Say (Keith Gattis)

Calling From The Car (Bobby Braddock)

People Get Hurt Sometimes (Jim Lauderdale, Kendell Marvel and Jimmy Ritchey)

Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame ft. Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton, Jameson Clark and Timothy James)

The Little Things (George Strait, Monty Criswell and Bubba Strait)

The Book (George Strait, Dean Dillon, Jessie Jo Dillon and Bubba Strait)

Rent (Guy Clark and Keith Gattis)

Waymore's Blues (Curtis Buck and Waylon Jennings)

The Journey Of Your Life (Ronnie Bowman and Troy Jones)

Strait's 2024 Concert Calendar:

7/20 Soldier Field Chicago, IL

12/7 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV

