George Strait Adds Tickets For 'The King at Kyle Field'

(EBM) In April the San Antonio Express-News reported that demand for George Strait's only show in Texas in 2024, 'The King at Kyle Field' on June 15, was so great that he was on track to best his own all-time indoor attendance record of 104,793 set in 2014 at his final Cowboy Rides Away finale at AT&T Stadium. Now comes news that with limited tickets already remaining for the in-demand show that standing room only tickets have been added starting at just $45 each.

Announced on March 19, it's the shortest time in Strait's career that a single show has moved over 100,000 tickets. On June 15, the King of Country Music will be joined by special guests Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman. Limited tickets including the just-added standing room tickets for the Kyle Field performance are on sale now via TheKingAtKyle.com.

The Texas Troubadour continues his series of stadium shows this Saturday, June 8 at East Rutherford, N.J.'s MetLife Stadium followed by College Station, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Detroit, Mich.; and Chicago, Ill., before supersizing his longstanding Strait to Vegas show with a December date at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium to mark the 37th installment of the engagement. For the one-off stadium dates aside from Kyle Field, Strait has once again teamed up with Chris Stapleton, and they will be joined by special guests Little Big Town.

The trek of stadium dates have already been memorable for fans with the Country Music Hall of Fame member sharing news of his 31st studio album during a sold-out show at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium earlier this month where he debuted the first release from his upcoming Cowboys And Dreamers with "MIA Down in MIA."

Written by Adam Craig and Dean Dillon, and produced by Strait with Chuck Ainlay, "MIA Down in MIA" features the Texas native's Ace in the Hole Band, including longtime fiddle player Gene Elder.

The follow-up to Honky Tonk Time Machine, Strait's 27th No. 1 Billboard Country album, Cowboys And Dreamers will feature 13 new songs, including "Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame" featuring Stapleton, which the pair also debuted during the sold-out show at Lucas Oil Stadium along with his own rendition of Waylon Jennings' "Waymore's Blues."

