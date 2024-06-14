George Strait Streams New Song 'The Little Things'

(EBM) On the eve of "The King at Kyle Field," his only Texas show in 2024, Country Music Hall of Fame member George Strait shares another taste of new music from his forthcoming 31st studio record Cowboys And Dreamers with "The Little Things."

Written by Strait along with Monty Criswell and Bubba Strait, and produced by Strait with Chuck Ainlay and Tony Brown, "The Little Things" finds the Texas native reflecting on the often overlooked moments in a busy, hectic life and finding happiness in the little things whether it is a kiss on the dance floor, homemade ice cream, a phone call with mom or a baby that needs to be rocked to sleep.

The follow-up to Honky Tonk Time Machine, Strait's 27th No. 1 Billboard Country album, Cowboys And Dreamers will feature 13 new songs, including "Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame" featuring Chris Stapleton along with his own rendition of Waylon Jennings' "Waymore's Blues."

Cowboys And Dreamers Tracklist:

(Songwriters in parentheses)

Three Drinks Behind (Benjamin Gaither, Jeff Silvey and Kim Williams)

Cowboys And Dreamers (Jessie Jo Dillon, Keith Gattis and Bubba Strait)

To The Moon (Marty Brown and Steve Clark)

MIA Down in MIA (Adam Craig and Dean Dillon)

Wish I Could Say (Keith Gattis)

Calling From The Car (Bobby Braddock)

People Get Hurt Sometimes (Jim Lauderdale, Kendell Marvel and Jimmy Ritchey)

Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame ft. Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton, Jameson Clark and Timothy James)

The Little Things (George Strait, Monty Criswell and Bubba Strait)

The Book (George Strait, Dean Dillon, Jessie Jo Dillon and Bubba Strait)

Rent (Guy Clark and Keith Gattis)

Waymore's Blues (Curtis Buck and Waylon Jennings)

The Journey Of Your Life (Ronnie Bowman and Troy Jones)

Strait's 2024 Concert Calendar:

6/15 Kyle Field College Station, TX

6/29 Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT

7/13 Ford Field Detroit, MI

7/20 Soldier Field Chicago, IL

12/7 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV

Related Stories

George Strait Adds Tickets For 'The King at Kyle Field'

Hear George Strait's New Song 'MIA Down In MIA'

George Strait Reveals New Album Coming During Sold Out Indianapolis Concert

George Strait: The King at Kyle Field Announced

News > George Strait