Ghost And Volbeat Announce Limited Edition Metallica Covers Release

Ghost and Volbeat have announced a special limited edition double A-side vinyl release featuring their respective covers of Metallica Black Album classics to celebrate their upcoming coheadlining tour.
The 7" pressed on crystal clear vinyl and limited to only 3,000 units with 115 copies available at each tour stop and feature each band's contribution to the special Metallica Blacklist charity album.
That album was released along with the anniversary reissue of Metallica's blockbuster "Black Album" and featured a number of notable artists covering the album's tracks.
Ghost covered of "Enter Sandman" and Volbeat took on "Don't Tread On Me", and both tracks will be included on the special charity vinyl sold during their tour with proceeds split evenly between The All Within My Hands Foundation and the charities of the artists' choice: Camp Aranu'tiq (Ghost) and Borne Cancer Fonden (Volbeat).
The tour will feature support from Twin Temple and is set to kick off on January 25th in Reno, NV at the Reno Events Center and will conclude on March 3rd in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center. See the dates below:
Tue, Jan 25, 2022 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
Thu, Jan 27, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri, Jan 28, 2022 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sat, Jan 29, 2022 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Mon, Jan 31, 2022 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
Wed, Feb 02, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Fri, Feb 04, 2022 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sat, Feb 05, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Mon, Feb 07, 2022 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Tue, Feb 08, 2022 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center
Thu, Feb 10, 2022 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Fri, Feb 11, 2022 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
Sat, Feb 12, 2022 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Mon, Feb 14, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
Tue, Feb 15, 2022 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
Wed, Feb 16, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Fri, Feb 18, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
Sat, Feb 19, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Sun, Feb 20, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Mon, Feb 21, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
Wed, Feb 23, 2022 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Fri, Feb 25, 2022 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat, Feb 26, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Fair Park Coliseum
Mon, Feb 28, 2022 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
Tue, Mar 01, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Thu, Mar 03, 2022 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
