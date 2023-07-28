Ghost of Vroom Deliver 'Yesterday In California' Video

(BHM) Ghost of Vroom – the acclaimed band comprised of veteran singer-songwriter Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing), bassist Andrew “Scrap” Livingston, and drummer Madden Klass – have shared their latest single, “Yesterday In California,” joined by a sleek companion music video directed by filmmaker/photographer Clay Patrick McBride.
“Yesterday In California” heralds the upcoming release of Ghost of Vroom’s eagerly anticipated new album, GHOST OF VROOM 3, arriving via Mod y Vi Records on Friday, September 1.
Produced by longtime collaborator Mario Caldato Jr. (Beastie Boys, Beck, Jack Johnson), GHOST OF VROOM 3 collects a dozen new tracks built upon hard-hitting drums, eclectic hooks, and Doughty’s signature brand of lyrically dexterous art-pop. Highlights include the acclaimed first single, “Pay The Man,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Hailed by Brooklyn Vegan as “a typically groovy, Doughty-esque mix of jazz, funk and spoken word,” the track is joined by an official companion video – directed by renowned humorist/cartoonist David Rees and filmmaker Corey Dome – streaming now on YouTube.
“Pay The Man” was followed by the sizzling new summer single, “Still Getting It Done,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. A mesmerizing official music video, directed by experimental video creator William Schalda Jr. aka SWIVS, is streaming on YouTube.
