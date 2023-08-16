Ghost of Vroom Map Out North American Headline Tour

(BHM) Ghost of Vroom - the acclaimed band comprised of veteran singer-songwriter Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing), bassist Andrew "Scrap" Livingston, and drummer Madden Klass - have announced plans for their biggest headline tour thus far. North American dates begin November 3 at Gabe's in Iowa City, IA, and then travels through mid-November. General on-sales for all announced dates begin Friday, August 18 at 12:00 pm (local).
The upcoming headline run celebrates Ghost of Vroom's eagerly anticipated new album, GHOST OF VROOM 3, arriving via Mod y Vi Records on Friday, September 1.
Produced by longtime collaborator Mario Caldato Jr. (Beastie Boys, Beck, Jack Johnson), GHOST OF VROOM 3 collects a dozen new tracks built upon hard-hitting drums, eclectic hooks, and Doughty's signature brand of lyrically dexterous art-pop. Highlights include the acclaimed first single, "Pay The Man," hailed by Brooklyn Vegan as "a typically groovy, Doughty-esque mix of jazz, funk and spoken word" and joined by an official companion video directed by renowned humorist/cartoonist David Rees and filmmaker Corey Dome, streaming now. The sizzling "Still Getting It Done" followed, joined by a mesmerizing official music video, directed by experimental video creator William Schalda Jr. aka SWIVS, streaming now. "Yesterday In California" dropped next, accompanied by a sleek companion video directed by filmmaker/photographer Clay Patrick McBride, streaming now. "'Yesterday in California' has a light, indie pop approach to its arrangement," enthused Philadelphia, PA's influential WXPN. "Bassy strings and reverberant drums build the backbone of the track, while keys, twinkling bells, guitars, and synths coat the surface."
NOVEMBER
3 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's
4 - Minneapolis, MN- Fine Line Music Cafe
5 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
7 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
8 - Detroit, MI - El Club
10 - Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall at Great Hall
11 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
12 - Rochester, NY - Flour City Station
14 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
15 - Amherst, MA - The Drake
17 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
18 - Albany, NY - Lark Hall
19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at the Fillmore
