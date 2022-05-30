Gibson Win Court Ruling Over Iconic Guitar Shapes

Website screen shot capture

(Prime PR) Gibson has announced that they have won a historic and definitive court ruling on their iconic guitar shapes and trademarks. The court ruling by jury asserts the validity of Gibson trademarks -- deems them not generic -- putting Gibson in a position to own their legacy innovations and be future focused, according to the announcement. Prime PR sent over these details:

The court's decision by jury today, to uphold Gibson's long-established and well-recognized trademarks for Gibson's innovative and iconic guitar shapes is a win for Gibson and the music community at large. The court found that the Gibson Trademarks are valid, the Gibson shapes are not generic, and the defendants were guilty of both infringement and counterfeiting. Gibson is very pleased with the outcome after years of simply trying to protect their brand and business through well recognized intellectual property rights, rights that have been Gibson's for decades.



Gibson's guitar shapes are iconic, and now are firmly protected for the past, present, and future. From a broader perspective, this court decision is also a win for Gibson Fans, Artists, Dealers, and related Partners who expect and deserve authenticity. Not to mention for all of the iconic American brands that have invested in meaningful innovation and continued protection, only to see it diluted with unauthorized and often illegitimate knockoffs. Gibson can now focus attention on continuing to leverage its iconic past, and invest in future innovation, with confidence.

