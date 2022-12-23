.

Guns N' Roses Jammed With Carrie Underwood At Stadium Shows (2022 In Review)

Bruce Henne | December 23, 2022

Photo by Jeff Johnson courtesy Full Coverage Communications

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses Jammed With Carrie Underwood At Stadium Shows was a top 22 story from July 2022: Guns N' Roses were joined by country music star Carrie Underwood during back-to-back stadium shows in London, UK over the 4th of July weekend.

The country superstar teamed up with GNR for both "Sweet Child O' Mine" and show-closer "Paradise City" during July 1 and 2 concerts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Never in a million years did I think I would get to spend not one but TWO nights of my life on stage with Guns N' Roses!," raved Underwood on social media. "Thanks, again, to the band and crew and, of course, to the fantastic crowd! The energy was [lighting bolt emojis] !!! Until next time..."

Axl Rose previously made a guest appearance with Underwood during her set at California's Stagecoach festival on April 30. Watch video from London here.

