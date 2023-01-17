Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Poison Stars Going To Rock Camp

Members of Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Poison lead the lineup for Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's upcoming "80s Anthems" camp this spring in Los Angeles.
The 80s Anthems event will be celebrating Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's 25th anniversary and will include Motley Crue guitarist John 5, Guns N' Roses guitarist Richie Fortus and Poison drummer.
Camp will run from May 4th through 7th in Los Angeles, and will culminate with with two live performances by campers: one at the Viper Room on May 6th, and one at the Whisky a Go Go on May 7th.
"I can't wait to relive the 80s, jamming out to the most iconic and huge rock anthems of the decade at Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp with my fellow campers," said Rockett. "See you there, and prepare to lead the Whisky a Go Go in some epic sing-a-longs." Registration is now open here.
