Guns N' Roses Rocked Soundgarden Classic In Warsaw (2022 In Review)

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses Rocked Soundgarden Classic In Warsaw was a top 22 story from June 2022: Guns N' Roses covered the 1994 Soundgarden smash, "Black Hole Sun", during a June 20 show in Warsaw, Poland and fan filmed video footage of the performance has been shared online.
The song made its 2022 tour debut at the event as the group tour across Europe this summer. Guns N' Roses began performing the song in 2017 as a tribute to Chris Cornell in the days following the singer's passing in a Detroit, MI hotel room while on tour with the Seattle band.
Guns N' Roses will continue the trek with a June 25 appearance at France's Hellfest, a June 28 stop in Dublin, IE and two shows in London, UK on July 1 and 2. Watch video from Poland here.
