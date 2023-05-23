Guns N' Roses: America's Most Dangerous Band TV Special Announced

video still

Reelz TV have announced that they new special "Guns N' Roses: America's Most Dangerous Band" will be premiering on Sunday, June 18 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT.

Here is the synopsis: In the world of hard rock standing out means having a brand. But for one hugely successful group they are the brand. Guns N' Roses exploded onto the scene and quickly built a nefarious reputation with gritty and raw performances. With more than 100 million records sold and fans all over the world Guns N' Roses is one of the biggest acts in music history.

Multiple American Music Awards, acclaimed as World's Best Group by the World Music Awards and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Guns N' Roses has done it all. But the stats and accolades don't tell the whole story.

The band's bad behavior including drug use, public feuds and on-stage meltdowns earned them an unsavory reputation among promoters but the unpredictable nature of their live shows also became part of their allure.

The chaos culminates in frontman Axl Rose launching himself at a photographer in the crowd during a show then storming off stage ending the show early.

Despite a legacy of disorder and even band breakups over the years Guns N' Roses reunites and continues to sell out arenas worldwide.

Helping to tell the story of Guns N' Roses is Sirius/XM Radio Personality Eddie Trunk along with The Metal Voice contributor Perrin Wolfson and Stephen Davis, author Watch You Bleed: The Saga of Guns N' Roses. Guns N' Roses: America's Most Dangerous Band is produced by AMS Pictures.

Related Stories

Steven Adler To Rock Free Music Festival Later This Month

Guns N' Roses Lead Music Midtown Lineup

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releases EP For Mental Health Awareness Month

Guns N' Roses Share 2017 Performance Of 'Patience'

More Guns N' Roses News