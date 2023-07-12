Guns N' Roses Icon Steven Adler To Rock Vegas

Promo photo

Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler will be going Vegas with a show at the iconic Golden Nugget Casino in Las Vegas on August 4th. His camp sent over the following details: Glittering like a diamond, the bright lights of Las Vegas shine like an oasis of excitement and thrills in the heart of the Nevada desert.

"There's nowhere on earth like Las Vegas," says Steven Adler, the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame drummer who first achieved fame as the man behind the skins for Guns N' Roses. "It's a city that knows how to do nightlife. Las Vegas knows how to do rock n' roll."

One of the crown jewels of Vegas is the legendary Golden Nugget Casino. This luxury casino and hotel regularly featured Frank Sinatra as a headliner during his heyday and was featured in the Elvis Presley film Viva Las Vegas.

Since its early days to its position today as one of the top entertainment draws in Las Vegas, the Golden Nugget has shown a commitment to creating events that people will want to come to fly in or drive in to see.

As such, the Golden Nugget is bringing Steven Adler and his band of international rockstars to town for a spectacular show on August 4th.

The event is drawing Steven Adler fans, Guns N' Roses fans, and rock n' roll enthusiasts from around the world.

"We want to make seeing Steven Adler at the Golden Nugget a once-in-a-lifetime memory you will treasure forever. That's why we're making this a destination event," says tour manager Steve Sprite. "The staff at the Golden Nugget and the boys in the band are committed to making this a one-of-a-kind Appetite for Destruction night. It will be everything you could dream of."

As reported by ABC affiliate KTNV, Las Vegas has been named as America's favorite travel destination. This title comes per a recent study by Family Destinations Guide.

"I can't wait to come back to Las Vegas," says Adler. "Sinatra played the Golden Nugget. Where better to hang with the fans and recreate the excitement that we first created with Appetite for Destruction?"

Adler isn't the only member of the band of metal greats to be eager about returning to Las Vegas. Ari Kamin, the band's charismatic lead singer whose voice critics say is almost indistinguishable from that of Axl Rose, is also chomping at the bit to bring the music of GNR back to the popular casino.

"We love playing in Las Vegas because it's an opportunity to really connect with the fans," says Kamin. "We want everyone to feel like we are playing just for them."

Also sharing the stage with Adler for the ultimate Welcome to the Jungle experience are lead guitarist Michael Thomas, rhythm guitarist Alistair James, and bassist Cristian Sturba. Their collective resume includes work with such acts as Faster Pussycat, Hollywood Vampires, Engines of Aggression, Beautiful Creatures, and Quiet Riot.

"Come join us in Las Vegas at the Golden Nugget Casino," says Adler. "The band loves playing the hits live and having a great time with the fans. It's what we live for."

Order tickets for Steven Adler live in concert at the Golden Nugget on August 4th recreating the raw animalistic power of Appetite for Destruction here

