Guns N' Roses Lead Music Midtown Lineup

(C3) Music Midtown returns bigger than ever in 2023 with three days of music featuring headliners P!nk, Guns N' Roses, Billie Eilish, Flume, The 1975 and Lil Baby along with mesmerizing performances from J.I.D, Pitbull, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Incubus, Niall Horan, and many more.
Taking place September 15-17 at Atlanta's Piedmont Park, Music Midtown will feature more than 40 artists across four stages to bring three days of music spanning across generations and genres.
Fans can sign up now for the presale featuring 3-Day Tickets and for the first time ever, a limited number of 1-Day Tickets, beginning Thursday, May 18 at 10am ET at www.musicmidtown.com, with a general on sale to follow if tickets are still available. New in 2023: Ticket prices include all fees and taxes.
In addition to the massive lineup, fans will enjoy mouthwatering festival bites from local favorites with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options all available, along with interactive experiences and a Ferris Wheel with stunning views overlooking the park and the Atlanta skyline.
The presale for 3-Day and limited 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Super VIP tickets will begin Thursday, May 18 at 10am ET at www.musicmidtown.com. Ticket prices include all fees and taxes. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public following the presale. VIP ticket holders will enjoy a dedicated entrance, VIP Lounge access, preferred stage viewing areas, complimentary beer and wine, and air-conditioned restrooms. Super VIP Presented by Venmo ticket holders will be treated to an air-conditioned lounge by the main stage with seating, premium complimentary bar, gourmet catered food, golf cart transportation between the main stage and stages in the meadow and more!
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releases EP For Mental Health Awareness Month
Guns N' Roses Share 2017 Performance Of 'Patience'
Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover
Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip Festival Announced
Corey Taylor Goes 'Beyond' With New Video and Reveals Album Details- Guns N' Roses Lead Music Midtown Lineup- more
Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada Announce Metalcore Dropouts Tour- Black Sabbath- David Lee Roth- Country Goes Metal- more
The Marshall Tucker Band’s 'Can’t You See' Ranked As Top Southern Rock Tune- Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Coming to Cinemas- more
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Foo Fighters, The Cure, QOTSA Lead Riot Fest Lineup
Greta Van Fleet Live Debut 'Meeting The Master'
John Mellencamp Shares New Song 'The Eyes Of Portland'
Paulie Z To Host Chris Cornell Tribute: Seasons Of Cornell
Gordon Lightfoot's Final Album 'At Royal Albert Hall' Set For Release
Oxbow Release 'Icy White & Crystalline' Video
Corey Taylor Goes 'Beyond' With New Video and Reveals Album Details
Guns N' Roses Lead Music Midtown Lineup