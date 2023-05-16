Guns N' Roses Lead Music Midtown Lineup

(C3) Music Midtown returns bigger than ever in 2023 with three days of music featuring headliners P!nk, Guns N' Roses, Billie Eilish, Flume, The 1975 and Lil Baby along with mesmerizing performances from J.I.D, Pitbull, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Incubus, Niall Horan, and many more.

Taking place September 15-17 at Atlanta's Piedmont Park, Music Midtown will feature more than 40 artists across four stages to bring three days of music spanning across generations and genres.

Fans can sign up now for the presale featuring 3-Day Tickets and for the first time ever, a limited number of 1-Day Tickets, beginning Thursday, May 18 at 10am ET at www.musicmidtown.com, with a general on sale to follow if tickets are still available. New in 2023: Ticket prices include all fees and taxes.



In addition to the massive lineup, fans will enjoy mouthwatering festival bites from local favorites with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options all available, along with interactive experiences and a Ferris Wheel with stunning views overlooking the park and the Atlanta skyline.



The presale for 3-Day and limited 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Super VIP tickets will begin Thursday, May 18 at 10am ET at www.musicmidtown.com. Ticket prices include all fees and taxes. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public following the presale. VIP ticket holders will enjoy a dedicated entrance, VIP Lounge access, preferred stage viewing areas, complimentary beer and wine, and air-conditioned restrooms. Super VIP Presented by Venmo ticket holders will be treated to an air-conditioned lounge by the main stage with seating, premium complimentary bar, gourmet catered food, golf cart transportation between the main stage and stages in the meadow and more!

