Guns N' Roses Tap Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, More For Tour

(The Oriel Co) Guns N' Roses today announce the artists that will support on the North American leg of their 2023 World Tour: Superstar Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, Alice In Chains, The Warning, and Dirty Honey. In addition, the band will be adding new shows: one in Pittsburgh, PA at PNC Park on Friday, August 18 and another in Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, October 14.
Guns N' Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall. The powerhouse rock band launch this jaunt next week on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel at Park Hayarkon and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece.
The band will continue onto North America, starting on Saturday, August 5 in Moncton, NB at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, and will visit historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24. The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16.
Tickets for the new Pittsburgh date will be available starting with the band's presale today at 10 AM local time, with the general on-sale starting Friday, June 2 at 10 AM local time; tickets to the new Seattle date will be available starting Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time, all on gunsnroses.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N' Roses VIP merchandise & more.
This will be the first time the group have toured North America since the monumental We're F'N Back! Tour in 2021-which also steamrolled stadiums coast-to-coast including their first headliner at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Meanwhile, their now-legendary Not In This Lifetime... Tour (2016-2019) stands out as the "third-highest grossing tour of all time."
Expanding their influence across culture, Guns N' Roses also notably just sponsored Erik Jones and the No. 43 in the Daytona 500. His race team, Legacy Motor Club is co-owned by NASCAR legends Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson who shared his excitement on Twitter.
INTERNATIONAL DATES
Mon Jun 05 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Park Hayarkon
Fri Jun 09 - Madrid, Spain - Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
Mon Jun 12 - Vigo, Spain - Estadio Abanca Balaídos
Thu Jun 15 - Dessel, Belgium - Grasspop Metal Meeting
Sat Jun 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
Wed Jun 21 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock
Tue Jun 27 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park
Fri Jun 30 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park
Mon Jul 03 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsch Bank Park
Wed Jul 05 - Bern, Switzerland - BERNEXPO
Sat Jul 08 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo
Tue Jul 11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland
Thu Jul 13 - Paris, France - La Defense
Sun Jul 16 - Bucharest, Romania - National Arena
Wed Jul 19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Arena
Sat Jul 22 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium
NORTH AMERICAN DATES
Sat Aug 05 - Moncton, NB - Medavie Blue Cross Stadium with Carrie Underwood
Tue Aug 08 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau with Carrie Underwood
Fri Aug 11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders
Tue Aug 15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders
Fri Aug 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park with The Pretenders**
Mon Aug 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park with The Pretenders
Thu Aug 24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field with The Pretenders
Sat Aug 26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood
Tue Aug 29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey
Fri Sep 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey
Sun Sep 03 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre with The Pretenders
Wed Sep 06 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey
Sat Sep 09 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium with The Pretenders
Tue Sep 12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning
Fri Sep 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live with The Warning*
Sun Sep 17 - Atlanta, GA - Midtown Music Festival*
Wed Sep 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey
Sat Sep 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains
Tue Sep 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome with Alice in Chains
Thu Sep 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains
Sun Oct 01 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains
Fri Oct 06 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival*
Sun Oct 08 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*
Wed Oct 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field with Alice in Chains
Sat Oct 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena** (support act TBD)
Mon Oct 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place with Alice in Chains
** Newly Added Date
*Not A Live Nation Date
Steven Adler and Stephen Pearcy Announce Coheadline Show
Guns N' Roses: America's Most Dangerous Band TV Special Announced
Steven Adler To Rock Free Music Festival Later This Month
Guns N' Roses Lead Music Midtown Lineup
Guns N' Roses Tap Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, More For Tour- Eric Clapton Shares Set List From Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- more
Foo Fighters Share Epic New Song 'The Teacher' With Short Film- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Does First Lead Vocal On New Dieth Single- more
Kenny Chesney's Band Rocks AC/DC Classic At I Go Back Tour Closer- Brothers Osborne Share New Song 'Goodbye's Kickin' In'- more
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Guns N' Roses Tap Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, More For Tour
Motley Crue Share Video From Second Show Of World Tour
Eric Clapton Shares Set List From Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts
Iron Maiden Share Video Of New Nicko McBrain Drum Kit
The Hold Steady Announce Inaugural Positive Jam Festival Lineup
John Bonham's Death Inspired Jason To Pursue Drumming
Peter Lewis of Moby Grape Share's 'Without You'
Kings Of Leon Throw Ultimate Celebration Party For Wrexham AFC