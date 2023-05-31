Guns N' Roses Tap Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, More For Tour

Tour poster

(The Oriel Co) Guns N' Roses today announce the artists that will support on the North American leg of their 2023 World Tour: Superstar Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, Alice In Chains, The Warning, and Dirty Honey. In addition, the band will be adding new shows: one in Pittsburgh, PA at PNC Park on Friday, August 18 and another in Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, October 14.

Guns N' Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall. The powerhouse rock band launch this jaunt next week on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel at Park Hayarkon and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece.

The band will continue onto North America, starting on Saturday, August 5 in Moncton, NB at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, and will visit historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24. The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16.

Tickets for the new Pittsburgh date will be available starting with the band's presale today at 10 AM local time, with the general on-sale starting Friday, June 2 at 10 AM local time; tickets to the new Seattle date will be available starting Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time, all on gunsnroses.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N' Roses VIP merchandise & more.

This will be the first time the group have toured North America since the monumental We're F'N Back! Tour in 2021-which also steamrolled stadiums coast-to-coast including their first headliner at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Meanwhile, their now-legendary Not In This Lifetime... Tour (2016-2019) stands out as the "third-highest grossing tour of all time."

Expanding their influence across culture, Guns N' Roses also notably just sponsored Erik Jones and the No. 43 in the Daytona 500. His race team, Legacy Motor Club is co-owned by NASCAR legends Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson who shared his excitement on Twitter.

INTERNATIONAL DATES

Mon Jun 05 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Park Hayarkon

Fri Jun 09 - Madrid, Spain - Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

Mon Jun 12 - Vigo, Spain - Estadio Abanca Balaídos

Thu Jun 15 - Dessel, Belgium - Grasspop Metal Meeting

Sat Jun 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

Wed Jun 21 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

Tue Jun 27 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park

Fri Jun 30 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park

Mon Jul 03 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsch Bank Park

Wed Jul 05 - Bern, Switzerland - BERNEXPO

Sat Jul 08 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo

Tue Jul 11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland

Thu Jul 13 - Paris, France - La Defense

Sun Jul 16 - Bucharest, Romania - National Arena

Wed Jul 19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Arena

Sat Jul 22 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium

NORTH AMERICAN DATES

Sat Aug 05 - Moncton, NB - Medavie Blue Cross Stadium with Carrie Underwood

Tue Aug 08 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau with Carrie Underwood

Fri Aug 11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders

Tue Aug 15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders

Fri Aug 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park with The Pretenders**

Mon Aug 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park with The Pretenders

Thu Aug 24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field with The Pretenders

Sat Aug 26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood

Tue Aug 29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey

Fri Sep 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey

Sun Sep 03 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre with The Pretenders

Wed Sep 06 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey

Sat Sep 09 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium with The Pretenders

Tue Sep 12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning

Fri Sep 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live with The Warning*

Sun Sep 17 - Atlanta, GA - Midtown Music Festival*

Wed Sep 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey

Sat Sep 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains

Tue Sep 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome with Alice in Chains

Thu Sep 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains

Sun Oct 01 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains

Fri Oct 06 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival*

Sun Oct 08 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

Wed Oct 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field with Alice in Chains

Sat Oct 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena** (support act TBD)

Mon Oct 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place with Alice in Chains

** Newly Added Date

*Not A Live Nation Date

