Gus G Releases 'Not Forgotten' Video

(ALL NOIR) Gus G, (Ozzy Osbourne, Arch Enemy, Dream Evil), founding member and band mastermind of hard rock / power metal masters FIREWIND, has released a new video for "Not Forgotten", an instrumental track taken of his latest solo-album Quantum Leap. The track perfectly gets you in the full mood of his upcoming European tour with Electric Guitarlands featuring Michael Angelo Batio (MANOWAR), Rowan Robertson (DIO) and Andy Martongelli, kicking off tomorrow in Bergamo, Italy! Find all of the upcoming tour dates below.
"Hey everyone! I'm really excited about the Electric Guitarlands tour that kicks off tomorrow! Not only it's my first solo tour in 4 years, but it'll be my first time presenting material from my latest album "Quantum Leap" on stage. The album came out during the pandemic and I haven't had a chance to tour this, until now." Gus G comments.
Moreover, I get to share the stage with legendary guitarists Michael Angelo Batio (Manowar) and Rowan Roberson (Dio). Italian shredder Andy Martongelli rounds up the bill and this is going to be a Guitar event you don't wanna miss! We will all play individual sets w a full band plus you'll get to see all of us jamming and improvising on stage together! Hope to see you out there at a show!"
ELECTRIC GUITARLANDS
feat. Michael Angelo Batio, Gus G, Rowan Robertson, Andy Martongelli
20.04 IT - Bergamo, Druso
21.04 IT - Pisa, Borderline
22.04 IT - Rome, Crossroads
23.04 IT - Ripatransone, Teatro Mercantini
27.04 PL - Bochnia, Kino Regis
28.04 SK - Kosice, Collosseum
29.04 PL - Domecko, Stary Dom
30.04 SK - Zilina, Skull club 77
02.05 AT - Vienna, Reigen Live
03.05 HU - Budapest, Analog
04.05 CZ - Olomouc, Bounty rock cafe
05.05 CZ - Kolin, Mdn
06.05 DE - Reichenbach, Neuberinghaus
07.05 DE - Düsseldorf, Pitcher
08.05 DE - Bremen, Meisenfrei
09.05 BEL - Gent, Asgaard
10.05 BEL - Bilzen, South of Heaven
11.05 BUL - Sofia, Club Mixtape 5
12.05 GR - Kastoria, Prague Live Stage
13.05 GR - Thessaloniki, Eightball
14.05 CY - Larnaca, Savino
15.05 GR - Athens, Kyttaro
16.05 DE - Bensheim, MusikTheater Rex
19.05 IT - Macerata, Villa Potenza
