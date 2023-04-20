Gus G Releases 'Not Forgotten' Video

(ALL NOIR) Gus G, (Ozzy Osbourne, Arch Enemy, Dream Evil), founding member and band mastermind of hard rock / power metal masters FIREWIND, has released a new video for "Not Forgotten", an instrumental track taken of his latest solo-album Quantum Leap. The track perfectly gets you in the full mood of his upcoming European tour with Electric Guitarlands featuring Michael Angelo Batio (MANOWAR), Rowan Robertson (DIO) and Andy Martongelli, kicking off tomorrow in Bergamo, Italy! Find all of the upcoming tour dates below.

"Hey everyone! I'm really excited about the Electric Guitarlands tour that kicks off tomorrow! Not only it's my first solo tour in 4 years, but it'll be my first time presenting material from my latest album "Quantum Leap" on stage. The album came out during the pandemic and I haven't had a chance to tour this, until now." Gus G comments.

Moreover, I get to share the stage with legendary guitarists Michael Angelo Batio (Manowar) and Rowan Roberson (Dio). Italian shredder Andy Martongelli rounds up the bill and this is going to be a Guitar event you don't wanna miss! We will all play individual sets w a full band plus you'll get to see all of us jamming and improvising on stage together! Hope to see you out there at a show!"

ELECTRIC GUITARLANDS

feat. Michael Angelo Batio, Gus G, Rowan Robertson, Andy Martongelli



20.04 IT - Bergamo, Druso

21.04 IT - Pisa, Borderline

22.04 IT - Rome, Crossroads

23.04 IT - Ripatransone, Teatro Mercantini

27.04 PL - Bochnia, Kino Regis

28.04 SK - Kosice, Collosseum

29.04 PL - Domecko, Stary Dom

30.04 SK - Zilina, Skull club 77

02.05 AT - Vienna, Reigen Live

03.05 HU - Budapest, Analog

04.05 CZ - Olomouc, Bounty rock cafe

05.05 CZ - Kolin, Mdn

06.05 DE - Reichenbach, Neuberinghaus

07.05 DE - Düsseldorf, Pitcher

08.05 DE - Bremen, Meisenfrei

09.05 BEL - Gent, Asgaard

10.05 BEL - Bilzen, South of Heaven

11.05 BUL - Sofia, Club Mixtape 5

12.05 GR - Kastoria, Prague Live Stage

13.05 GR - Thessaloniki, Eightball

14.05 CY - Larnaca, Savino

15.05 GR - Athens, Kyttaro

16.05 DE - Bensheim, MusikTheater Rex

19.05 IT - Macerata, Villa Potenza

