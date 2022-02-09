Heart's Ann Wilson Shares Her 'Greed' Video

Album cover art

(hennemusic) Heart frontman Ann Wilson is streaming a music video for her new track "Greed", the lead single from her newly-announced forthcoming album, "Fierce Bliss."

"'Greed' is that thing in our animal nature that makes us want MORE," explains the Heart vocalist, "whether it be money, sex, power, or ecstasy. It fires our craving! It happens with all of us. When you turn around and catch yourself making decisions because you want the money, or because you're caught in the headlights of glory, well, those are greedy moments. People who claim to have made every decision from the root of pure idealism,-and never done anything dark or greedy, are lying.

"I think everybody who ventures into the music industry hoping for a career with big successes, ends up making these Faustian bargains at some point even if only briefly. It's an aggressive song and I think I write best when I'm angry."

Due April 29, "Fierce Bliss" delivers seven new originals, her 2021 standalone single, "Black Wing", and covers of the Eurythmics' "Missionary Man", Robin Trowers' "Bridge Of Sighs", and Queen's "Love of My Life", which features a guest appearance by country star Vince Gill.

Among the other guests on the project are Kenny Wayne Shepherd and all four members of Gov't Mule: Warren Haynes, Danny Louis, Jorgen Carlsson and Matt Abts. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

