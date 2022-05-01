Heart Of Gold Premiere 'Leave Just Yet' Video

Heart Of Gold have premiered a new music video for their new single "Leave Just Yet". The track comes from the Manchester rockers' forthcoming debut album, "Beautiful Dangerous", which comes out August 12th.

The video follows frontman Michael McGough throughout multiple different landscapes in his never-ending journey to find himself. He had this to say:

"Metaphorically speaking, 'Leave Just Yet' was a song of self-realization. It was understanding that after however long I have been writing and performing music as a career, I think I still don't truly know who I am, so the journey has become one of discovery to find out.

"'Leave Just Yet' touches on milestones and pinnacle moments in life, inside and outside of this world I've created where I think I have it figured out, but the truth is, I don't. And that is absolutely fine for now." Watch the video below:



Heart Of Gold recently announced their debut album

