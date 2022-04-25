Heart Of Gold Share 'Leave Just Yet' And Announce Album

Cover art

Heart Of Gold have revealed their new track "Leave Just Yet", to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their debut album "Beautiful Dangerous", on August 12th.

They had this to say about the new song, "Metaphorically speaking, 'Leave Just Yet' was a song of self-realization. It was understanding that after however long I have been writing and performing music as a career, I think I still don't truly know who I am, so the journey has become one of discovery to find out. 'Leave Just Yet' touches on milestones and pinnacle moments in life, inside and outside of this world I've created where I think I have it figured out, but the truth is, I don't. And that is absolutely fine for now."

The band also said of the new album, "There's a distinct correlation between beauty and danger. Certain parallels become known once you've spent some time growing. Whether it's the warmth of a new love, the longing that comes after a broken heart, the rush of an unexpected storm in the middle of a crowded city, there is a beauty and a danger to everything; some things are one or the other, but most are clearly both.

'Beautiful Dangerous', dissected carefully into fourteen pieces, demonstrates clearly where you can find the line between these two sincere words". Stream the new track below:

Related Stories

Dollar Signs Deliver New Album 'Hearts Of Gold'

News > Heart Of Gold