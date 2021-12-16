Heart's Ann Wilson Rocks The Who's 'Won't Get Fooled Again'

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson has shared a live video of a cover of The Who's 1971 classic, "Won't Get Fooled Again", that was captured during her summer US tour.
The lead single from "Who's Next" was rocked by Wilson and her band, The Amazing Dawgs, as the closing number of the group's first set during an August 18 show at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach, NH.
On the road in support of the 2021 album, "Howlen Live", Wilson was joined by lead guitarist Tom Bukovac, bassist Tony Lucido, Paul Moak on guitar and keyboards, and drummer Sean Lane.
The Heart rocker has previously shared footage of her take on a pair of Led Zeppelin classics - "Going To California" and "Black Dog" - from the same Hampton Beach show. Watch the video here.
