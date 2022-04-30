Heart's Ann Wilson Streaming New Album Fierce Bliss

(hennemusic) Heart frontman Ann Wilson is streaming her brand new solo album, "Fierce Bliss", in sync with its release on April 29.
The project sees the Heart singer deliver seven new originals, her 2021 standalone single, "Black Wing", and covers of the Eurythmics' "Missionary Man", Robin Trower's "Bridge Of Sighs", and Queen's "Love of My Life", which features an appearance by country star Vince Gill.
Among the other guests on the project are Kenny Wayne Shepherd and all four members of Gov't Mule: Warren Haynes, Danny Louis, Jorgen Carlsson and Matt Abts.
Wilson will launch "Fierce Bliss" with a number of live dates in California in May, as well as some appearances with Journey. Stream "Fierce Bliss" in its entirety here.
