Hollywood Undead Go 'Wild In These Streets' With New Video

Hollywood Undead have shared a brand new track and music video called "Wild In These Streets". The track is the second song that they have revealed from their forthcoming album.
The video features photography from the archives of the band's own Funny Man, arranged in a clever lyric-driven ode to a time when the band were running "Wild In These Streets".
Johnny 3 Tears had this to say: "'Wild In These Streets' is a song about growing up in LA when we were kids and that environment, it was like a tinder box. We wanted to capture the bleakness but also the vibrancy underneath that." Watch the video below:
