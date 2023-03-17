I Prevail Go To The 'Deep End' With New Video

(Atom Splitter) I Prevail have released a Jensen Noen directed music video for their new single, "Deep End". The track comes from their latest album, "True Power".
"'Deep End' felt special from the day we wrote it," the band says. "Being one of the most introspective tracks on the record, it became a reflection on an attempt to stop battling certain things about yourself and instead learning to accept them as a part of who you are. There's a peace to be found in that. Overall, this track allowed us to evolve the softer side of our band and we're incredibly proud of it."
I Prevail, who are currently on a headline tour of the UK, will return to the road in the U.S. this spring, supporting Godsmack. The band will announce further tour plans soon so stay tuned.
I PREVAIL ON TOUR:
WITH GODSMACK:
5/4 - Denver, CO KBPI - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
5/6 - Phoenix, AZ KUPD - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
5/7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
5/9 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
5/10 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
5/12 - Oklahoma City, OK KATT - The Zoo Amphitheatre
5/13 - The Woodlands, TX - The Buzz at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
5/14 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
5/17 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
5/18 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
5/20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville*
5/21 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
5/23 - Franklin, TN - Firstbank Amphitheater
5/25 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival*
*Festival
