In Flames Deliver State Of Slow Decay Video

In Flames have premiered a music video for their brand new single, "State of Slow Decay," to celebrate the news that they have re-signed with Nuclear Blast Records.
Frontman Anders Friden had this to say about the deal and new song, "We have always done our own thing without any pressure from the outside world, BUT being back with Nuclear Blast worldwide has for sure inspired us to write a host of new material that includes the past, the present, and the future.
"'State of Slow Decay' includes everything that In Flames are known for. But it's more than just a song, it's a f***ing statement. I couldn't be happier to release this as a taste of what's to come."
Marcus Hammer, the managing director of Nuclear Blast, added, "We are extremely happy to welcome In Flames back into the NBR family on a worldwide basis.
"Here's the message to the metal world: A new metal masterpiece is about to drop and you can guarantee there is no decay visible. Quite the contrary. In Flames and Nuclear Blast will kill it together - once again and stronger than ever!" Watch the video below:
In Flames Frontman Anders Friden Launches If Anything, Suspicious
In Flames Offshoot The Halo Effect Debut With 'Shadowminds'
Former In Flames Members Launch The Halo Effect
In Flames Reissuing Out Of Print Albums From 1994 - 2008
Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained- Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis- more
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Tests Positive For Covid-19- Slipknot Fall Knotfest Roadshow Tour- Aerosmith's Joe Perry- more
Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool- Five Finger Death Punch Share New Song And Set Chart Record- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Have 'Very Major Surgery'- Lamb Of God Share 'Nevermore' Video- The Rolling Stones- more
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Summer of Music
Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained
Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis
Jimi Hendrix Experience's 1970 Baltimore Concert Shared Online
Robert Plant Revisits Dreamland Track On Digging Deep Podcast
Clutch Share We Strive for Excellence And Announce Tour
Jimmy Eat World Reflective With 'Something Loud' Video
Eric Church Delivers 'Doing Life With Me' To Radio Following Stadium Show
Wednesday 13 Adds Fall Leg To 20 Years Of Fear Tour