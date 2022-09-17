In Flames Preview New Album With 'Forgone Pt 1' Visualizer

In Flames have shared a visualizer video for their new single, "Forgone Pt. 1", to celebrate the announcement that their new album, "Forgone", will be released on February 10, 2023.
Frontman Anders Friden had this to say, "Going into the Foregone sessions, we wanted to make a record that was heavily guitar-driven, and that had a strong foundation between the bass and drums.
"We still approached our songwriting the same way, as we always have, as a juxtaposition between melody and aggression. That's the DNA of our music. From the lyrical end of things, there was no shortage of inspiration to draw from, especially the concept of time.
"Humanity as a whole was forced to slow down and take breather. In that break, many of us spent time evaluating and reprioritizing. Time is a constant, but what do we do with it and how we perceive it varies. Especially now looking at where the world seems to be headed faster than ever before.
"It's crazy that after everything we are still here and on our fourteenth album. I feel that we've found a great balance between the past, the present and the future with Forgone. This is a new era of In Flames!" Watch the video below:
In Flames Deliver State Of Slow Decay Video
In Flames Frontman Anders Friden Launches If Anything, Suspicious
In Flames Offshoot The Halo Effect Debut With 'Shadowminds'
Former In Flames Members Launch The Halo Effect
Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Song- Ellefson-Soto Share Like A Bullet Video- Clutch- more
Ozzy Osbourne Has Unreleased Material With Taylor Hawkins- New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Has Spinal Tumor Removed- more
Nickelback San Quentin Video- Soilwork and Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47- Ozzy Osbourne Previews Miniseries- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Version Of Van Halen Classic- Iron Maiden Celebrate Tour Leg Kick Off With Video Launch- Megadeth- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance- Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Streaming- Megadeth- Stagecoach 2023 Lineup- more
Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Song
Ellefson-Soto Share Like A Bullet Video
Clutch Stream New Album Sunrise On Slaughter Beach
Zac Brown Band Recruit Ingrid Andress For 'Any Day Now'
In Flames Preview New Album With 'Forgone Pt 1' Visualizer
Velvet Chains 'Can't Win' With New Video
Robben Ford and Bill Evans Share New Song 'Passaic'
Reba McEntire Announces The Ultimate Christmas Collection