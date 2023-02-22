In Flames Top The Album Charts At Home With 'Foregone'

Foregone album art

(Atom Splitter) In Flames, the modern metal visionaries, can celebrate another major career milestone. The band's latest studio album, Foregone, has achieved phenomenal success on the international charts. The band scored a stunning No. 1 result in their home country Sweden, easily surpassing their competitors. The record also conquered the No. 1 spot in several other European countries, landing them the top position in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, proving their ongoing international success and the sheer devotion of their fans.

"We want to thank all the Jesterheads worldwide for the continued support especially on our new album Foregone!," states In Flames. "Can't wait to bring these songs live around the world! See you all very soon..."

Foregone is the band's 14th studio album. It's an unequivocal masterpiece from a band whose artistry and influence on modern metal is undeniable. It also saw the band featured on the cover of Revolver.

Foregone combines the greatest aggressive, metallic, and melodic strengths of IN FLAMES' landmark catalog records with the seasoned song writing of their contemporary era.

A sense of pride, accomplishment, and continued vitality are evident every time the band takes to the stage and is evident all over Foregone. The album itself represents IN FLAMES past, present, and future.

INTERNATIONAL CHART PLACEMENTS:

Germany #1

Switzerland #1

Austria #1

Sweden #1 (Hard Rock #1, Vinyl #1, Physical #1)

USA Record Label Independent Current Album Charts #2

Finland #4

Norway #10

Scotland #15

Greece #20

Spain #20 (Vinyl #1)

Belgium (Vlaanderen) #20

Japan #21

Poland #24

Belgium (Wallonia) #29

Netherlands #60

Australia #63 (Digital #3, Physical #7)

France #63 (Physical #22, Vinyl #63)

United Kingdom #79 (Indie #6, Rock #3, Vinyl #23)

Italy #93

Get the album here.





