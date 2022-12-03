.

Invictus Release 'Eagles' Video

Keavin Wiggins | December 03, 2022

Invictus Release 'Eagles' Video
Eagles single art

Invictus have released a music video for their latest single "Eagles." The track comes from the band's album "Unstoppable", which was released earlier this year.

Frontman Maurizio Iacono had this to say about the video, "'Eagles' is one of the first songs that me and Chris Clancy wrote. It was put together during the baby stages of this band's life, so it's an important track.

"The theme around it is about the military doing their duty for our country and our mistakes of not taking good care of these heroes when they get back home.

"Most of them need help and we just don't do enough to deliver proper care." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Invictus Release 'Eagles' Video

Kataklysm Frontman Delivers First Invictus Video

Bon Jovi Share 'Unbroken' Video Featuring The Invictus Games Choir

Invictus Music and Merch

News > Invictus

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Axl Rose Addresses Mic Throwing Incident- Aerosmith Forced to Cancel Vegas Residency Show-Carrie Underwood- more

Vinnie Paul's Estate Reacts To Pantera Reunion- Guns N' Roses Fan Allegedly Injured By Microphone Thrown By Axl Rose- more

Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023- Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance- Motorhead Expand 'Bad Magic'- more

Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie Dead At 79- Rolling Stones 50th Anniversary Tour Album GRRR Live! Coming- more

advertisement
Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More

Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason

On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond

Latest News

Axl Rose Addresses Mic Throwing Incident At Guns N' Roses Show

Aerosmith Forced to Cancel Vegas Residency Show Due To Illness

Carrie Underwood Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency Dates

The Rocket Summer Premieres 'M4U' Video

Invictus Release 'Eagles' Video

The Obsessed Ink Deal For New Album

Alt-J Announce An Awesome Wave 10th Anniversary Shows

Fortune Child Reveal 'Fool Me Once' Lyric Video