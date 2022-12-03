Invictus Release 'Eagles' Video

Invictus have released a music video for their latest single "Eagles." The track comes from the band's album "Unstoppable", which was released earlier this year.

Frontman Maurizio Iacono had this to say about the video, "'Eagles' is one of the first songs that me and Chris Clancy wrote. It was put together during the baby stages of this band's life, so it's an important track.

"The theme around it is about the military doing their duty for our country and our mistakes of not taking good care of these heroes when they get back home.

"Most of them need help and we just don't do enough to deliver proper care." Watch the video below:

