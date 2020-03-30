Bon Jovi Share 'Unbroken' Video Featuring The Invictus Games Choir

Bon Jovi have released a music video for a special rerecording of the song "Unbroken" that was recorded with the Invictus Games Choir in support of the Invictus Games Foundation.

The new version of the track was recorded last month at the famed Abbey Road Studios and the video features Jon Bon Jovi, the Choir and The Duke of Sussex.

The Duke of Sussex is Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which supports the recovery and rehabilitation of international wounded, injured or sick military personnel.

The cause hit home for Jon Bon Jovi as both of his parents served in the US Marine Corps. The new video begins with a conversation between the Duke and Bon Jovi at the Abbey Road Studios.

The Duke of Sussex says in the clip, "With military people, there's a way of being able to talk about the scars of war in a positive way. Some suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress, some of them suffer from depression, anxiety, but they are stronger for it. Those are the kind of ambassadors and role models that we need."



Jon adds, "Well, I thank you for what you've done to bring a light to that. It's what you're doing, really. I just got inspired to write a song from it... It's touching, their desire to serve and what they gave, and what they get out of singing."



Andy, Invictus Games Choir member and founder, concluded, "Singing has been a thrill and I'm hanging on to it because some of those words are very pertinent to me about the ringing in your ears and... wanting to scream. After I was blown up, I laid there in the middle of the night thinking 'This has changed my life... no legs, hand injuries... what am I going to do next?' And who would have thought I would be singing about being blown up. So, this song was very deep in different places for me." Watch the video below:





