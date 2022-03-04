Iron Maiden have announced that they have been forced to pull the plugs on the planned Russian and Ukraine shows of their 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour.
The band had this to say, "We are very sorry to announce that due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the promoters have cancelled the two Iron Maiden shows scheduled for May 29th in Kyiv and June 1st in Moscow on the 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour.
"Ticket-holders for both shows will be informed by the respective promoters on refunds at the appropriate time. Our priority is, and will always be, the safety of our fans."
Iron Maiden Special 'Number Of The Beast' 40th Anniversary Release
Iron Maiden Forget Key Element On Number Of The Beast Track
Iron Maiden Breaking the Band Coming To TV Next Month
Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Shocked They Picked Him 2021 In Review
Shinedown Take Fans To Planet Zero With New Video- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Russian And Ukraine Shows- Metallica- more
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Share New Song- Glassjaw Push Back Tour Launch Due To Hospitalization- Ghost- more
Halestorm Recruit Mammoth WVH, Stone Temple Pilots For Spring Dates- Dave Lombardo Returns To Testament- Matt Sorum- more
Greta Van Fleet Add Summer And Fall Dreams in Gold Tour Leg- Tool Streaming 'Opiate2' Online- Eddie Vedder- more
Caught In The Act: Volbeat Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss
Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ