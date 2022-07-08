Iron Maiden were forced to cancel their concert at Sonic Park in Bologna, Italy on Thursday, July 7th "for the safety of the fans, band, crews and all concerned due to very bad and dangerous weather conditions including extensive lightning and high winds."
The group's manager Rod Smallwood had this to say, "The band and l are so sorry we were unable to play for our fans in Bologna last night. As the weather conditions worsened the promoters came to us concerned about the safety of everyone and the viability of doing the show.
"They made further enquiries and decided that the event should be cancelled for safety reasons and announced this from onstage. I have to say I fully agreed with this decision and that it was the responsible thing to do considering the amount and scale of surrounding lightning and high winds and having been told what was expected to follow.
"We love playing to audiences here and the last thing we wanted to do was not play and we feel very sorry for our fans who were there, and we fully understand and sympathize with the frustration. It is not possible to reschedule this show, but we promise our fans in Italy that we will return next year.
"Tickets can be refunded by Aug 7, 2022 following the instructions on https://www.rimborso.info/.
Iron Maiden Introduce Samurai Eddie At 2022 Tour Launch
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns With Warhorse
Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast
Iron Maiden Official Coloring Book Coming This Summer
Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- The Pretty Reckless Missing Halestorm Tour Kick Off- Five Finger Death Punch- KISS- more
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more
Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more
Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium- Def Leppard- more
David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay- Journey Share 'United We Stand'- Guns N' Roses Jam With Carrie Underwood- more
By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!
Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'
Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly
Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion
Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather
Five Finger Death Punch Deliver New Song 'Times Like These'
The Mars Volta Share Graveyard Love Short Film and Expand Tour
KISS Share First Track From Live In Des Moines 1977
Seether Recruit Gavin Rossdale For What Would You Do?
Testament Announce Video Album With 'Curse Of Osiris' Clip
Powerwolf Celebrate Monumental Mass With 'Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend' Video
Singled Out: Rowsie's Searching For A Home