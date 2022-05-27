Iron Maiden Introduce Samurai Eddie At 2022 Tour Launch

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden introduced Samurai Eddie - the latest incarnation of their ever-evolving mascot, Eddie, during the May 22 launch of the 2022 Legacy Of The Beast Tour in Zagreb, Croatia, and the band are sharing video from the event.
The iconic figure was first revealed last year as part of the release of the UK group's seventeenth studio album, "Senjutsu"; Eddie is outfitted as a samurai in the project's cover art by Mark Wilkinson.
The Zagreb show mixed classic Iron Maiden tracks with material from the 2021 record, and marked the band's first live performance since the fall of 2019.
Alongside footage of the new-look Eddie, the group are also sharing a "thank you" video to fans for their support at the 2022 tour launch. Get more tour details and watch the new videos here.
