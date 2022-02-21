.

Iron Maiden Special 'Number Of The Beast' 40th Anniversary Release

Keavin Wiggins | 02-20-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Iron Maiden Reissue promo
Reissue promo

Iron Maiden will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their landmark "Number Of The Beast" album will special commemorative cassette release.

The cassette will include the 2015 remastered recordings of the original eight songs on the album, which was the band's first to feature frontman Bruce Dickinson.

The front cover color art based on the 1982 C-60 cassette release plus a re-designed & updated inlay. BMG will be offering the retro format reissue on March 25th as a independent record store exclusive in the US.

Fans can find details about stores and availability here. See the tracklisting below:

Side 1
1. Invaders
2. Children Of The Damned
3. The Prisoner
4. 22 Acacia Avenue

Side 2
1.The Number Of The Beast
2. Run To The Hills
3. Gangland
4. Hallowed Be Thy Name

Related Stories
Iron Maiden Special 'Number Of The Beast' 40th Anniversary Release

Iron Maiden Forget Key Element On Number Of The Beast Track

Iron Maiden Breaking the Band Coming To TV Next Month

Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Shocked They Picked Him 2021 In Review

Iron Maiden Scored Top Selling Album In The U.S. With 'Senjutsu' 2021 In Review

News > Iron Maiden

advertisement
Day In Rock

Paul McCartney Got Back Tour- Y&T's Dave Meniketti Diagnosed With Cancer- Iron Maiden 'Number Of The Beast' 40th Anniversary- more

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Expand Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl To Release Metal Album- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon- more

Journey Releasing New Album Called 'Freedom'- U2 Releasing Limited Edition 40th Anniversary A Celebration EP- more

Foo Fighters Go Metal With March Of The Insane- Eddie Vedder Postpones Tour Dates Due To Covid- KISS- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: Allman Family Revival

Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago

Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago

Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories