Iron Maiden Special 'Number Of The Beast' 40th Anniversary Release

Iron Maiden will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their landmark "Number Of The Beast" album will special commemorative cassette release.
The cassette will include the 2015 remastered recordings of the original eight songs on the album, which was the band's first to feature frontman Bruce Dickinson.
The front cover color art based on the 1982 C-60 cassette release plus a re-designed & updated inlay. BMG will be offering the retro format reissue on March 25th as a independent record store exclusive in the US.
Fans can find details about stores and availability here. See the tracklisting below:
Side 1
1. Invaders
2. Children Of The Damned
3. The Prisoner
4. 22 Acacia Avenue
Side 2
1.The Number Of The Beast
2. Run To The Hills
3. Gangland
4. Hallowed Be Thy Name
Iron Maiden Forget Key Element On Number Of The Beast Track
Iron Maiden Breaking the Band Coming To TV Next Month
Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Shocked They Picked Him 2021 In Review
Iron Maiden Scored Top Selling Album In The U.S. With 'Senjutsu' 2021 In Review
Paul McCartney Got Back Tour- Y&T's Dave Meniketti Diagnosed With Cancer- Iron Maiden 'Number Of The Beast' 40th Anniversary- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Expand Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl To Release Metal Album- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon- more
Journey Releasing New Album Called 'Freedom'- U2 Releasing Limited Edition 40th Anniversary A Celebration EP- more
Foo Fighters Go Metal With March Of The Insane- Eddie Vedder Postpones Tour Dates Due To Covid- KISS- more
Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago
Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago
Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories