Iron Maiden Special 'Number Of The Beast' 40th Anniversary Release

Reissue promo

Iron Maiden will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their landmark "Number Of The Beast" album will special commemorative cassette release.

The cassette will include the 2015 remastered recordings of the original eight songs on the album, which was the band's first to feature frontman Bruce Dickinson.

The front cover color art based on the 1982 C-60 cassette release plus a re-designed & updated inlay. BMG will be offering the retro format reissue on March 25th as a independent record store exclusive in the US.

Fans can find details about stores and availability here. See the tracklisting below:

Side 1

1. Invaders

2. Children Of The Damned

3. The Prisoner

4. 22 Acacia Avenue



Side 2

1.The Number Of The Beast

2. Run To The Hills

3. Gangland

4. Hallowed Be Thy Name

Related Stories

Iron Maiden Forget Key Element On Number Of The Beast Track

Iron Maiden Breaking the Band Coming To TV Next Month

Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Shocked They Picked Him 2021 In Review

Iron Maiden Scored Top Selling Album In The U.S. With 'Senjutsu' 2021 In Review

News > Iron Maiden