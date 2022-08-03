.

Iron Maiden Thank Fans For Support Of European Tour

Bruce Henne | 08-03-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Iron Maiden Tour poster
Tour poster

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are sharing a video thanking fans for their support of the just-completed European leg of the 2022 Legacy Of The Beast Tour. The series opened in Zagreb, Croatia in late May and saw the group wrap things up on July 31 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Singer Bruce Dickinson and drummer Nicko McBrain offered their thoughts on the series in a new video recap package, with the band adding: "The first leg of the 2022 tour is in the bag...thanks to everyone who came to see us! A short break, then we're heading to the other side of the Atlantic."

Iron Maiden will resume the series in South America when they return to the stage in Curitiba, Brazil on August 27; after a few shows in the region, they'll begin a North American leg in Mexico City before performing in El Paso, TX on September 11.

Read more and watch the European tour recap video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Iron Maiden Thank Fans For Support Of European Tour

Avatar Announce Dates With Iron Maiden

Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden For Legacy Of The Beast

Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather

Iron Maiden Introduce Samurai Eddie At 2022 Tour Launch

Iron Maiden Music and Merch

News > Iron Maiden

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard Recap First Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Hatebreed Announce Perseverance 20th Anniversary Tour- more

Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor- Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup- Pink Floyd- more

Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Joe Walsh Recruits NIN, Dave Grohl For VetsAid 2022- more

Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song- more

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video- John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song- more

advertisement
Reviews

Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Two

Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky

Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One

Latest News

Def Leppard Recap First Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue

Hatebreed Announce Perseverance 20th Anniversary Tour

Black Flag, Madball Lead When We Were Hungry Festival Lineup

Lee Brice Passes 1 Billion Streams On Apple Music

Moonspell Launching First North American Tour In 5 Years

Colt Ford To Headline NRHA Concert Series

Michael Schenker Group Deliver Fighter Video

Lorna Shore To Launch The Pain Remains North American Tour