Iron Maiden Thank Fans For Support Of European Tour

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are sharing a video thanking fans for their support of the just-completed European leg of the 2022 Legacy Of The Beast Tour. The series opened in Zagreb, Croatia in late May and saw the group wrap things up on July 31 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Singer Bruce Dickinson and drummer Nicko McBrain offered their thoughts on the series in a new video recap package, with the band adding: "The first leg of the 2022 tour is in the bag...thanks to everyone who came to see us! A short break, then we're heading to the other side of the Atlantic."
Iron Maiden will resume the series in South America when they return to the stage in Curitiba, Brazil on August 27; after a few shows in the region, they'll begin a North American leg in Mexico City before performing in El Paso, TX on September 11.
Read more and watch the European tour recap video here.
