Iron Maiden To Headline Next Wachen Open Air

The organizers of the Wacken Open Air music festival in Wacken, Germany have announced that metal legends Iron Maiden will be headlining next year's event that will be taking place from August 2nd through 5th.
Organizers had this to say, "A first glimpse of next year's billing was announced on the main stages during the night. W:O:A 2023 will take place Aug 2-5, making it the first time the festival officially boasts four days of live music.
"Headlining the event will be the mighty Iron Maiden: There is not a single metalhead that doesn't know them. And it's hard to think of a band that has defined classic heavy metal as much as they have. So consequently, there might very well be no band that is a better fit for the 'Holy ground of metal.'
"So in 2023, Iron Maiden will return to headline at the Wacken Open Air for the fourth time! So get ready for impressive production, a passionate performance, amazing music and of course Eddie! It has been seven long years since those iconic words have been heard: 'Scream for me, Wacken!'"
Iron Maiden Thank Fans For Support Of European Tour
Avatar Announce Dates With Iron Maiden
Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden For Legacy Of The Beast
Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather
The Offspring Uninjured in Tour Vehicle Fire- Whitesnake Pull Out Of Scorpions Tour Due To David Coverdale's Health- Iron Maiden- more
Slipknot Stream New Song 'Yen'- Panic! At The Disco Reveal 'Local God'- Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos- Metallica- more
Sleep Signals Announce First Tour Since Major Bus Crash- Sammy Hagar, Rush Stars Lead Guest On Jeff Berlin's New Album- more
Def Leppard Share Lyric Video For Alison Krauss Collaboration- Deftones Bring Back Their Music Festival This Year- more
Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor- Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup- Pink Floyd- more
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022
Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report
Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky
The Offspring Uninjured in Tour Vehicle Fire
The Killers Share New Song 'boy'
The Mars Volta Reveal Vigil Video and Announce New Album
Iron Maiden To Headline Next Wachen Open Air
Nikki Sixx Cowritten The Retaliators Theme Song Video Released
Breland Recruits Lady A For 'Told You I Could Drink'
Amon Amarth Mark Great Heathen Army Arrival With New Video
Tankard Premiere Ex-Fluencer Video