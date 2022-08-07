.

Iron Maiden To Headline Next Wachen Open Air

Michael Angulia | 08-07-2022

Iron Maiden Event poster
Event poster

The organizers of the Wacken Open Air music festival in Wacken, Germany have announced that metal legends Iron Maiden will be headlining next year's event that will be taking place from August 2nd through 5th.

Organizers had this to say, "A first glimpse of next year's billing was announced on the main stages during the night. W:O:A 2023 will take place Aug 2-5, making it the first time the festival officially boasts four days of live music.

"Headlining the event will be the mighty Iron Maiden: There is not a single metalhead that doesn't know them. And it's hard to think of a band that has defined classic heavy metal as much as they have. So consequently, there might very well be no band that is a better fit for the 'Holy ground of metal.'

"So in 2023, Iron Maiden will return to headline at the Wacken Open Air for the fourth time! So get ready for impressive production, a passionate performance, amazing music and of course Eddie! It has been seven long years since those iconic words have been heard: 'Scream for me, Wacken!'"

