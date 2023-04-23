Iron Maiden Announce New The Future Past Tour Dates

Iron Maiden have announced that they will bringing their The Future Past Tour to Canada later this year with three new arena shows that will take place prior to their appearance at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, CA.
Their manager Rod Smallwood had this to say, "As a prelude to our appearance at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, CA in October we're delighted to bring our Future Past shows to our fans in Western Canada.
"It's been quite a few years since we were last there and audiences are always terrific. We look forward to seeing you all again. The European leg starts very soon and personally I can't wait to finally hear a lot more of Senjutsu and delve deeper into Somewhere in Time!"
"With little over a month to go until the start of the European and UK leg of the tour, and with most of the shows already completely sold out, keep an eye on our socials (@IronMaiden) for the late release of any tickets from production holds."
28th September - Calgary AB, Scotiabank Saddledome
30th September - Edmonton AB, Rogers Place
2nd October - Vancouver BC, Rogers Arena
Tickets go on-sale Friday 28th April with the IMFC presale on Tuesday 25th April.
