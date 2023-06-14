Iron Maiden Share Pre-Show Video From Poland

Video still

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden is sharing pre-show video from their June 13th performance at the Tauron Arena in Krakow, Poland as part of the band's Future Past Tour.

After checking out a Deep Purple show at the venue the night before, singer Bruce Dickinson explains that "the stage is art one end of the hall and, as a penance for just being amazing, we decided to ask the road crew if they could move the stage."

The footage shows the crew taking on the task as more gear continues to be loaded in ahead of the first of two performances in Krakow.

"The tour is going great, we are loving it," adds Dickinson. "It seems to be going better every day, which is a good thing ... you don't want it going the other way, no. Coming to a venue near you."

The Future Past tour - which opened in Ljubljana, Slovenia on May 28 - highlights material from the band's most recent studio album, "Senjutsu", and 1986's "Somewhere In Time".

Following a second appearance in Krakow on June 14, Iron Maiden will headline France's Hellfest on June 17.

Watch the pre-show video footage here.

