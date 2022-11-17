.

Jagwar Twin Unplug For 'Soul Is A Star'

Keavin Wiggins | 11-16-2022

Jagwar Twin Cover art
Cover art

Jagwar Twin have shared a video for a live acoustic version of their track "Soul Is A Star". The original version of the song appears on their recently released album, "33."

Mastermind Roy English had this to say about the album, "I've been thinking a lot about why we tell stories, why every civilization had myths and tales that were told and how those stories came to represent cultures, how these stories have shifted in an ever more digitally-connected world and yet an ever decreasingly human-connected world.

"We are the stories we tell ourselves and share with the world. These stories ultimately shape how we live and can add more meaning and purpose in being shared.

"I wanted to pass along some stories that are true to who I am and in a lot of ways who I think we all are. May we all find strength, spirit and most importantly ourselves in each other. Reclaim your crown!" Watch the video below:

