Jagwar Twin Releases New Single 'All My Friends'

Single art

(Clarion Call) Big Loud Rock and Jagwar Twin - the alter-ego of singer, songwriter, producer and storyteller Roy English - are excited to present his brand new single titled "All My Friends," a stylish indie-rock anthem inspired by in-person connections made on the road that follows the release of The Circle: The Great Jagwar Myth EP remix collection and 33, English's latest full-length album produced by long-time collaborator, the GRAMMY-nominated Matthew Pauling (Twenty One Pilots, 5 Seconds of Summer).

"The world is always ending and it's always beginning," English says of the new single. "We're having this experience flying through space on this rock we call home. 'All My Friends' is about the terror and the beauty of the fact that we're all here on Earth, and it's all of us or none of us."

Watch the music video for "All My Friends," a clip that compiles live and behind-the-scenes footage from Jagwar Twin's recent run that featured 31 shows across 43 days supporting Transviolet, below:

