Singled Out: Jagwar Twin's Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)

Jagwar Twin just released a a music video for an acoustic version of his viral hit "Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)," and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the inspiration for the track. Here is the story:
I've been exploring my ancestors and who's in my DNA. That's where a lot of the accordion and tuba sounds are coming from. That's what my ancestors used to turn up to so there's something visceral there for me when I hear it. And I want to bring those sounds into today's musical landscape. I kept saying I was oompa sh*t in the studio so naturally Oompa Loompa came out. It's fun.
The song is about trusting your intuition and not letting anyone sway you, but also it doesn't have to be that deep. I naturally go deep so at the moment I'm just having fun with this. Making things that make me laugh and want to jump around and sing with my friends. For the acoustic version I had this vision of an intimate candlelight performance with a few hardcore fans inside of a cave. Like our ancestors used to do when they gathered in caves and worshiped the moon or rocks or whatever. So I got together with my favorite art gallery in LA Lauren Powell Projects and we made a cave in the middle of hollywood. We brought in real grass floors and I painted petroglyphs like moths on the walls and I built a huge glowing moon/cocoon sculpture. We filled the place with candles and had a magical night singing along under in the moonlight
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Jagwar Twin here
