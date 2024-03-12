Jagwar Twin Goes Cinematic For 'Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)' Video

(Trendsetter) Jagwar Twin has released the cinematic official music video for his viral hit "Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)," which is a vivid, big-top spectacle that sees Jagwar Twin becoming the ringleader of his own surreal circus.

Playfully distorting the boundaries of reality backed by a troupe of dancers, the visual weaves together the song's introspective musings on disillusionment to question what's real as chess pieces tower to unimaginable heights while hypnotic spinning wheels and otherworldly carousels play backdrop to a dreamlike carnival that invites listeners to question their own realities.

Directed by visionary Ukrainian creator Ganna Bogdan and filmed at the iconic LA Circus as a commentary on how life is all a performance, "Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)" mirrors the song's thematic exploration of looking beyond the surface to dare listeners to trust their intuition, instead of falling prey to societal pressures and outside influences.

"I aimed to create something that transcends the everyday, a melody that invites introspection and challenges the listener to find depth in the mundane exploring," shares Jagwar Twin. "The whole world is kind of like a circus where no one really knows what's up or down, left or right, black or white... so Ganna and I wanted to make sure that symbolism was in the video, especially as Jagwar Twin is all about exploring polarities and where they overlap."

"When Jagwar Twin suggested a Slavic circus concept, I was excited to make it happen," adds director Ganna Bogdan. "I grew up in Ukraine loving the local circus and theater scene and most of my team is from Ukraine. The music video captures a mix of Eastern European circus, theater, playing with opposites, and surrealism, and of course adds elements of dance and glimpses of magic. I'm grateful for my talented team and for Jagwar Twin for delivering such a great performance on set."

