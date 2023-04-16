Jagwar Twin Shares 'Great To Be Human' Visualizer

(Clarion Call) Big Loud Rock and Jagwar Twin - the near-supernatural alter-ego of singer, songwriter, producer and storyteller Roy English - are excited to present his brand new single titled "Great Time To Be Human," a track that follows the release of The Circle: The Great Jagwar Myth EP remix collection and 33, English's latest full-length album produced by long-time collaborator, the GRAMMY-nominated Matthew Pauling (Twenty One Pilots, 5 Seconds of Summer). "It's an observation of the human experience," English says of the new single. "It can be pretty strange, but something about it is so beautiful."
Driven by singles "It's Your Time," "I Like To Party," "Down To You," and smash hit "Happy Face" - which has reached over 100 million on demand streams - 33 encourages listeners to truly see, accept, value, and trust who they truly are.
Additionally, Jagwar Twin is supporting Transviolet across the U.S. The tour will visit additional markets such as Portland, OR on April 18, Denver, CO on April 23, Minneapolis, MN on April 28, Chicago, IL on April 30, Brooklyn, NY 0n May 6, Washington, DC on May 9, Atlanta, GA on May 11, Dallas, TX on May 20, and culminate in an appearance at The Echo in Los Angeles, CA on May 26.
APRIL
16 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post *
18 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Mission Theater *
19 - Seattle WA - Madame Lou's *
21 - Boise, ID - The Shredder *
22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court *
23 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall *
25 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar *
26 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill *
28 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry *
29 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade *
30 - Chicago, IL - Schubas *
MAY
02 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe *
03 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse Stage & Grill *
05 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall *
06 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere *
08 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore *
09 - Washington, DC - DC9 *
10 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle *
11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade *
13 - Orlando, FL - HENAO Contemporary Center *
15 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum *
17 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues *
18 - Houston, TX - House of Blues *
19 - Austin, TX - Antone's *
20 - Dallas, TX - Dada's *
22 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf *
25 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues *
26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo *
* - supporting Transviolet
